The biggest event of the NFL offseason is here, and it has become the biggest event of the offseason for fans as well. Not only is this where football followers see their teams go from pretender to contender and draft future franchise stars, but it has also become a legitimate gambling event.

Betting the NFL Draft is a lot different than betting on a team to make the playoffs or your typical game on Sundays. The adage is "Vegas knows all," but that's not entirely true when it comes to the draft. Some of these odds can shift dramatically day to day. What fuels these shifts? Rumors, money being placed and other factors. It's a lot more fun when Vegas doesn't know what's going to happen.

So if you want to bet the NFL Draft, I have good news and bad news for you. The good news is that the closer we get to opening night, the more props are available. The bad news is that the juice is heavy and it can be hard to get money down. You want to try to strike early, even though there's risk that comes with that.

I'll give you a few examples. Check out some draft bets I made in the weeks prior, and compare the odds I got then to what they are now.



Odds when placed Odds now Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate all to be top-10 picks -133 -204 Sonny Styles to be the No. 4 overall pick +750 +250 Over 7.5 offensive linemen selected in the first round -185 -300 Makai Lemon to be the second WR selected +160 +750

I'm feeling good about a couple of those, but I'm regretting the Makai Lemon bet.

It's OK if you've waited until the eleventh hour. You can still make money. I hit James Pearce Jr. Under 31.5 at -130 last year on draft day, and Rome Odunze to be the No. 9 overall pick at +150 the year prior. Let's jump into five last-minute bets to consider placing for the 2026 NFL Draft, over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

What Vegas says will happen: 2026 NFL mock draft built entirely on betting odds R.J. White

1. Colton Hood second cornerback selected (+175)

Former Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood is listed at -380 to be a first-round pick. The Colorado transfer was named Second Team All-SEC after his one season with the Vols, and was actually the only SEC player to record four tackles for loss and eight passes defended. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and a fumble for a touchdown. No other SEC player can say that either.

I bet Hood to be the second cornerback drafted after LSU's Mansoor Delane at +250 yesterday. It has since moved to +175, which is still worth placing. I'm actually pretty excited about this prop, but two things need to happen:

Jermod McCoy's stock appears to be sinking. While he's arguably the best cornerback in this class, he didn't play a single snap last year due to a torn ACL. Now, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero has reported there's concern about a bone plug that was used to repair a cartilage defect in McCoy's knee. Some doctors believe he needs another surgery, which would require an "extensive" recovery. McCoy's draft position is now a shocking Over/Under 28.5, so he's in danger of falling out of the first round. There's love for Chris Johnson out of San Diego State. CBS Sports compared him to Tre'Davious White after he won Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season, and he's now -250 to be a first-round pick. I think he's selected on opening night, but hopefully after Hood is.

2. Jordyn Tyson draft position Over 8.5 (+150)

I understand Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been a late riser in this process, and maybe the top wideout in this class if it weren't for injuries. But those injury concerns are real. During his time at Colorado in 2022, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He broke his collarbone in 2024, and then had hamstring issues this year throughout the draft process.

When Carnell Tate goes in the top seven, the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 are going to be a team to watch for Tyson. Tyler Shough has been pushing for a new pass catcher, and Tyson could be a fit. I'll be sweating during that selection, but Tyson Over 8.5 at +150 seems like good value to me.

3. Total SEC players selected in first round: Under 8.5 (-185)

A bit juicy, but parlay it with your favorite NBA or NHL game tonight.

My SEC locks



Player College 1 CB Mansoor Delane LSU 2 OT Kadyn Proctor Alabama 3 OT Monroe Freeling Georgia 4 WR KC Concepcion Texas A&M 5 EDGE Keldric Faulk Auburn 6 CB Colton Hood Tennessee

The other two SEC players are likely Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, but I no longer consider them "locks." Missouri pass rusher Zion Young and Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell could potentially ruin this bet.

4. Dillon Thieneman draft position Under 17.5 (+155)

You can't let your personal feelings affect how you bet the draft, but I have a feeling there's legitimate love for Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman behind the scenes. I actually have the Dallas Cowboys selecting him at No. 12 overall in my mock draft.

Thieneman is a well-rounded defensive back. He recorded six interceptions as a freshman at Purdue, when quarterbacks where ignorant enough to test him, and averaged 102 tackles per year over his three collegiate seasons. Thieneman also tested well, running a 4.35 40-yard dash and registering a 41-inch vertical. This is my hot take. He is selected before pick 18.

5. Seahawks first position drafted: RB (+330)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have made it clear they would like to trade down from No. 32 overall, and they probably will. Seattle has needs at pass rusher and cornerback, but I would mention running back as well.

The Seahawks allowed Kenneth Walker III to walk in free agency, and replaced him with just Emanuel Wilson. Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL, then George Holani and Kenny McIntosh are the only other backs on roster. I'm picturing the Seahawks drafting Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame in the second round. Or maybe at No. 32 overall, who knows.