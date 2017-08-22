NFL Draft bust Trent Richardson reportedly changes mind about playing in Canada

Richardson is taking his talents north of the border. USATSI

Trent Richardson was headed to Canada to hopefully breathe life into his professional career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to 3DownNation.com, but decided against it because the terms of the deal could have kept him in Canada for two years, meaning he wouldn't have been able to sign with an NFL until 2019, reports AL.com.

It's been just over a year since Richardson was last in an NFL training camp. He was waived by the Ravens on Aug. 6, 2016, three months after signing with them, making Baltimore Richardson's fourth NFL team since the Browns drafted him third overall in 2012. He last played a regular-season game in 2014.

The Ravens cut Richardson last August because of a pre-existing knee injury that flared up during offseason workouts. At the time, Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended Richardson, who has battled weight issues through his professional career, saying there's "still an opportunity [him] to come back in the future."

That opportunity never materialized, and Richardson spent the 2016 season out of work.

So how did things go sideways so quickly for Richardson, who starred at Alabama, once he reached the NFL?

He explained in March 2016 that there was none of the structure in Cleveland that he had in Tuscaloosa, and it proved to be too much for a 22-year-old to handle.

"It's very easy to get lazy in the NFL -- not having everything scheduled and not having everything like at Alabama where it was so structured," Richardson said at the time. "We had study hall or we had to get a workout in in between classes and had five classes a day. It was just so structured. In the NFL, everything's on your own."

Now Richardson is 27 and is still looking to jump-start a professional career that never got on track.