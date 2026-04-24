The NFL Draft always brings big moments, with shocking picks, trades, emotional reactions and drama as the one sure bet every year. The 2026 NFL Draft was no different.

This year's draft is taking place in Pittsburgh, and as usual will run for three days. The first day belongs to Round 1, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Fans come from all over the country, and the world, to be part of the first moment of these prospects' NFL careers.

Day 1 is behind us and we already have our fair share of notable and wild moments.

Here are some of the biggest, wildest and most noteworthy moments so far:

Malik Nabers sounds off on Giants

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn't seem too happy with the idea of the Giants taking a wide receiver. Nabers went through a potential timeline, saying that if they draft a receiver, they are indirectly telling him that his time is expiring.

The Giants did not take a receiver; instead, they selected linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

Nabers hopped on social media afterward, explaining himself and declaring that he was never upset.

Sean McVay doesn't seem thrilled with Rams pick

One surprise of the night was the Rams picking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick. Typically, a team with the reigning NFL MVP doesn't pick a QB that high and the move not only surprised fans, but seemed to shock head coach Sean McVay as well. My degree is in journalism, not in kinesics, but this doesn't look like someone who is all-in on the selection.

You be the judge:

Kenyon Sadiq thought he was being pranked

Last year's NFL Draft had an infamous prank call to Shedeur Sanders and one prospect thought he was a victim of another. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq got the call he'd been working for his entire life, yet his excitement was tempered. The reason? He didn't think it was a real call.

Jets executive Darren Mougey made the call, telling Sadiq they were going to make him a New York Jet.

"Ok, I appreciate it," Sadiq said.

Mougey asked if he was excited about being taken, saying he could come be a weapon for the team's offense. Head coach Aaron Glenn then took the phone and Sadiq was finally convinced that this wasn't a prank.

"I'm excited, coach. I was thinking this might be a prank call for a second," the TE said.

"You're going to be a huge weapon for us," Glenn replied. "No, we're not pranking you, brother. You're going to be a Jet. You've been a target for us for a while."

Opening night record

Pittsburgh showed out and showed off on Night 1 of the draft. A record number of people were at opening night, with more than 320,000 fans in attendance. The previous record was held by Detroit when more than 275,000 fans attended Day 1 in 2024. The 303 still holds the record for the three-day event, with more than 700,000 people attending.

6. Eagles snatch up Steelers pick

The Eagles got what they wanted at the Steelers' expense last night. The Steelers drafted tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21, but as it turns out, they wanted to pick wide receiver Makai Lemon. The Cowboys were on the clock at No. 20 and the Eagles made the call to trade up and get their guy.

The Eagles initially couldn't reach Lemon because he was on the phone with the Steelers. Philly eventually got through and made the selection, leaving the Steelers to their second choice and scrambling in front of their home fans.

Fernando Mendoza is selected from home

Most No. 1 overall picks are in attendance at the draft, but quarterback Fernando Mendoza was noticeably absent. Mendoza took the call from his home, alongside his mother Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis (MS). To make travel easier for his family and to be able to celebrate with his mother, Mendoza chose to stay home in Florida rather than go to Pittsburgh.

"My mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It's a lot easier for us," Mendoza said. "Especially with the family situation. I'm going to hop on a plane (in) the morning anyways. For that, it will be a lot easier to stay at home. I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey. Mentors, coaches, family, friends, we want to share that memory with all of them is going to be the best memory that I could hope for, rather than limit it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh."

Mike Vrabel addresses the media

Some Patriots fans were wondering if they were about to go into the draft without their head coach. Less than an hour before Round 1 officially began, Vrabel held a press conference to address the viral off-the-field scandal with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel did not announce or allude to any resignation and instead noted that he will focus on whatever his family needs at this time, even if that means missing part of the draft. A night that is usually reserved for prospects, quickly became about the question marks regarding the defending AFC Champion head coach.

"I want to address the news regarding my current situation. I understand that there are questions, but I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about -- my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans," Vrabel said.

He continued, "My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don't. What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life -- my family and this football team -- is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I'd give them, which is the best version of me. That's what we're gonna do, and that's gonna start, that has started. That'll continue this weekend and will continue for however long it takes for me to give them and complete that promise of giving them the best version of me possible. That's what's going to happen, and that's what's been happening."