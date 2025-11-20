The NFL made has made two notable changes to its Week 14 schedule.

The league has moved the start of the Chicago Bears' road game against the Green Bay Packers to 4:25 p.m. ET. The game was initially slated to start at 1 p.m. While the Bears-Packers matchup will have a later start, the Buffalo Bills' road game against the Cincinnati Bengals -- which was initially a 4:25 p.m. kickoff -- has been moved to 1 p.m. ET.

It's safe to assume that records of each of the above teams played a role in the league's schedule changes. With seven wins in its last eight games, Chicago (7-3) is one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season. While we're still a few weeks away from Week 14, there's a good chance that the Bears' game against Green Bay (6-3-1) will determine which team is in first place in the NFC North entering the final three weeks of the regular season.

Conversely, the 2025 season has been a forgettable one for the Bengals, who are just 1-7 since Joe Burrow was placed on injured reserve after injuring his toe. And despite the fact that Burrow could possibly be back in time to face the Bills, the league clearly felt Bears vs. Packers was more deserving of the later time slot.

While the 7-3 Bills could be considered a loser in this scenario, the real losers in this situation are the fans who will be inconvenienced by these time changes, especially one who have already purchased tickets and have made the appropriate plans to attend the game.