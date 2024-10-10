Nearly eight years ago, Jalen Hurts and Deshaun Watson squared off in a memorable College Football Playoff Championship Game, and now they will share a field for the first time since during the Week 6 NFL schedule. Watson's Clemson Tigers prevailed over Hurts' Alabama team as 6.5-point underdogs, and the Browns' quarterback is again an underdog per the Week 6 NFL odds. Philadelphia is favored by 9.5 points, and that large spread could make this game popular in NFL pick'em contests and NFL office pool picks.

It is one of the biggest NFL spreads of the week, so should you invest the most in this game with NFL confidence pool picks? Philly is one of four teams coming off a bye, and rested squads could be more appealing options to back with Week 6 NFL pool picks, both straight-up and against the spread. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

In Week 6 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Chicago Bears (-2.5, 44.5) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Chicago's defense has quietly been playing lights out dating back to last season as it has kept 11 straight opponents to 21 points or fewer. Meanwhile, the Jags have reached 21 points just twice over their last nine games, but their defense is the biggest weakness of the team. Jacksonville ranks 30th in points allowed and redzone defense, 31st in yards allowed, and no team has forced fewer turnovers.

Caleb Williams has shaken off those early jitters which are normal for a rookie QB as he has three TDs and no turnovers over his last two games after having two TDs and five turnovers over his first three. The Bears' running game has also come alive, averaging 129.5 ypg over the last two compared to just 72.7 ypg over the first three. Chicago is trending in the right direction for those who want to back it with Week 6 NFL pool picks, and the model has it winning in nearly 60% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 6 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Buccaneers vs. Saints (+3.5), Lions vs. Cowboys (+3) and Bills vs. Jets (+2.5). It's also calling for a pair of upsets you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.