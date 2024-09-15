Two teams coming off dominant victories will meet on Sunday when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints visit Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints secured a 47-10 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers, while the Cowboys handled business on the road and knocked off the Browns, 33-17. The Saints are 10-4 in their past 14 meetings with the Cowboys, but New Orleans is just 2-8 in its last 10 games played in Week 2.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during Week 2. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers (-5) win comfortably on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Carolina's defense was torched in the season opener, giving up 47 points to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers gave up 180 rushing yards against New Orleans and now they'll face a Chargers offense that loves to establish the run.

The Chargers finished with 176 rushing yards in their victory over the Raiders, led by the effectiveness of running back J.K. Dobbins. The former Ohio State standout carried the ball 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins had separate runs of 46 yards and 61 yards in the second half and SportsLine's model expects he'll be effective again in Week 2. According to the model, Dobbins will average 5.7 yards per carry as Los Angeles rushes for over 100 yards and controls the clocks, a big reason why the Chargers win outright in nearly 80% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 2 NFL predictions here.

