While Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow's MVP's cases are picking up serious steam, the NFL's top individual award might still be Josh Allen's to lose following Allen's record-setting month. Allen, who tied Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas' franchise career record for touchdown runs on Sunday, also set two NFL records during Buffalo's Week 17 win over the New York Jets.

Allen, who is -300 to win the award at FanDuel, threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Bills' 41-14 victory. In the process, the Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history to score 18 total touchdowns with one of fewer turnovers in a single month, according to CBS Sports Research. Allen is also the first player with 10 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single month.

The 28-year-old Allen is having the finest season of his seven-year career. While he has had seasons with more touchdown passes, Allen has dramatically cut back on his interceptions. He has thrown just six interceptions this year after averaging nearly 16 interceptions per season over the previous three years.

Allen has continued to wreak havoc on the ground, too. A year after running for 15 touchdowns (tying Jalen Hurts for the most rushing touchdowns in a season for a quarterback), Allen has rushed for a dozen scores this season. He is now the only quarterback in NFL history to have multiple seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs.

While his numbers are already impressive, the fact that Allen is having this type of success despite losing his top two receivers this offseason makes his 2024 season that much more remarkable. Along with developing a rapport with his new receivers, Allen has led the Bills to a fifth consecutive AFC East division title. Allen is also the only quarterback who has defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this season.

As great as Allen has been this year, he faces stiff competition for league MVP. Jackson (+250) has accounted for 43 total touchdowns, has thrown just four interceptions and leads the NFL in yards per carry (minimum 100 attempts). Burrow (+1500) leads the NFL in passing yards and became the 11th quarterback in history to throw 40 touchdowns in a season during Cincinnati's Week 17 win over the Broncos.

A dark-horse candidate is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (+1500), who eclipsed the 2,000-yard rushing mark during Philadelphia's Week 17 win over the Cowboys. He is 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's 40-year-old single-season rushing record.

Given the stiff competition he is facing, Allen may not win league MVP, but he has certainly earned a seat at the table if nothing else.

"I don't really care about that," Allen said after Sunday's win when asked by CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson about the MVP race. "I'm just happy to get out of here with a dub."