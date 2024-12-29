The Buffalo Bills have fielded two Hall of Fame running backs during the franchise's long and rich history. Yet it's a quarterback who now sits in a tie for the franchise record for career touchdown runs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for his 65th career touchdown in Week 17, tying him for the franchise record with Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas. Thomas, the league's MVP in 1991, helped the Bills become the first franchise to play in four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Allen already made history on the ground this season, as he recently passed four Hall of Fame running backs (Terrell Davis, O.J. Simpson, Lenny Moore and Larry Csonka) on the career touchdown run list. The only quarterback with more career touchdown runs than Allen is Cam Newton, the 2015 league MVP ran for 75 scores during his 11-year career.

Last year, Allen and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tied each other for the single-season record for most touchdown runs in one season for a quarterback with 15. This season, Allen became the first quarterback in history with multiple years with at least 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs.

Allen has done all of this despite playing most of this season with a broken left hand. His play this season has led the Bills to a fifth consecutive AFC East division title. It may also lead to the 28-year-old's first league MVP. Allen is in a close race for that award with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is in pursuit of his third MVP trophy.