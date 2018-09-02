NFL odds, picks for Week 1: Advanced computer model loves Packers, Vikings

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL regular season will start Thursday with Eagles vs. Falcons, and everybody from Average Joes to professional bettors are already making their picks. NFL odds are shifting dramatically as sportsbooks take plenty of action on a full slate of 16 games.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Falcons after the line opened at 4, the Patriots are 6.5-point favorites against Texans, and the Panthers are favored by 3 over the Cowboys in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.



One thing we can tell you: The model loves the Vikings against the 49ers in a battle of teams with lofty postseason aspirations.



It's calling for a big debut for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, saying the Vikings win straight-up against San Francisco in 63 percent of simulations and cover the 5.5-point spread, with Cousins passing for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns.



Another Week 1 NFL pick we'll give away: The Green Bay Packers will get a big victory in Aaron Rodgers' return against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.



The Bears are hoping offseason acquisitions like receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton help revitalize their offense. And on Saturday, they traded for 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. However, the model is calling for only 18 points for Chicago, and for Green Bay to cover the 8-point spread at Lambeau Field. You can also confidently back the Under (47.5) because that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.



Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+5.5, 46.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 41)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+3, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 46)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (+1, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 42)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 44)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-8, 47.5)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (+3, 49.5)