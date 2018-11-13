NFL odds, picks for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Bears, Colts

The Week 11 NFL schedule spans three days and two countries, with the biggest matchup coming in Mexico City (as of now), where the 9-1 Chiefs will meet the 9-1 Rams in a possible 2019 Super Bowl preview on "Monday Night Football." Assuming the field holds up, the Rams are favored by 2.5, and the over-under is 63.5 points in the latest Week 11 NFL odds, one of the largest totals in NFL history. In other Week 11 NFL games with playoff implications, the Saints are nine-point favorites over the Eagles, while the Texans are going off as three-point road favorites at Washington. With so much on the line and NFL odds and lines certain to move drastically as the week progresses, be sure to check out the Week 11 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 11 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model loves: The Bears (-2.5) cover at home against the Vikings.

Several trends point strongly toward Chicago in this matchup. The Bears have covered in three straight games, are 4-1 against the spread at home and 5-2 against the spread as favorites. Minnesota is a dismal 28th in the league in rushing, averaging just 91.7 yards.

According to the model, Chicago's second-ranked rush defense holds Minnesota's backs to well under 100 yards as the Bears cover in over 55 percent of simulations. That dominant defensive performance also helps the Under (45.5) hit more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: The Colts (-2.5) cover against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South teams looking to keep up with the Texans.

Tennessee stunned the Patriots last week, but the model is calling for a letdown against the Colts, who have won three straight. Andrew Luck is back firing on all cylinders and has thrown for 10 touchdowns during the current winning streak. The model projects Luck to throw for two more scores, while Indianapolis limits Tennessee's backfield to 100 yards on the ground as the Colts cover in over 55 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on the huge Chiefs vs. Rams "Monday Night Football" showdown in Mexico City, and is projecting that a Super Bowl contender will get a huge scare on the road.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 49)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (+4, 51)

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 48)

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins (+3, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (pick'em, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5, 47.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 46.5)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (-4, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-9, 54.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-3, 45.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 63.5)