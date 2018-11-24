NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Advanced computer model loving Eagles and Seahawks

Tom Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008, but he remains questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jets after sitting out Friday's practice with an illness. Vegas isn't too concerned, however, as the Patriots are still listed as 10-point favorites, up one from the opening line, in the latest Week 12 NFL odds. The Ravens (-10.5), meanwhile, have officially named Lamar Jackson the starting quarterback against the Raiders as Joe Flacco continues to battle a hip injury. And the Chargers will try to cover 13 points, one of the largest NFL spreads of the season, against the Cardinals with running back Melvin Gordon (knee, hamstring) and receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) both questionable. With NFL odds moving as Sunday kickoffs approach, be sure to check out the top Week 12 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model before making any plays of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 12 on a blistering 12-0 run. For the season, it is now 26-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 74-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 105-53 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle's backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: the Eagles (-5) cover at home against the Giants.

The line has moved in New York's favor this week as the Eagles battle a rash of injuries in the secondary, including corners Sidney Jones (hamstring), Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle), and Avonte Maddox (knee). The injury bug has hit the Eagles' defense so hard that wide receivers were practicing in the secondary this week for the defending Super Bowl champs.

But the model has found value in the Eagles at the latest number as Carson Wentz tops 260 yards through the air against the Giants' 22nd-ranked pass defense. It's projecting Eagles running back Josh Adams to continue his ascent up the NFL ranks and go for 50 yards on the ground and a score. Philadelphia covers in over half of simulations in a 26-20 victory. The model is also calling for 46 total points, clearing the Under (47) by one.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 54)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 47)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 46.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+10, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 51)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 46.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6, 41.5)