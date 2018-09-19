NFL odds, picks for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Jaguars, Rams

Professional and amateur bettors alike have started wagering on Week 3 games, causing NFL odds to move. After opening as three-point favorites, the Seahawks, in danger of falling to 0-3, are now just -1.5 for a must-win matchup against the Cowboys. The Falcons have dropped from -4 to -3 for their NFC South battle against the Saints, and after opening as a full touchdown road favorite, and the Patriots are now -6.5 against the Lions. Josh Gordon will likely make his debut for New England on Sunday Night Football, and the Over-Under for that game has also seen huge movement, jumping all the way to 52 points after opening at 47. With NFL odds changing constantly, you need to see the Week 3 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) in their big upset of the Steelers.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 3 NFL picks are in.

One Week 3 NFL pick the model is all over: The Rams (-7) roll over the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles.

The Chargers, powered by three touchdowns from Melvin Gordon, easily took care of the Bills in Week 2. But the completion steps up in a big way against the Rams, who have outscored opponents 67-13 and are focused on a Super Bowl run.

The model says Jared Goff throws for over 250 yards, while Todd Gurley has a strong chance to record 100 yards on the ground as the Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. Also, lock in a pick for the under (48) because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another pick you can make with confidence: the Jaguars (-6.5) easily win and cover at home against the Titans.

The Titans are dealing with several major injuries, most notably to quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow), who remains questionable for Sunday's game. If he can't go, former Jacksonville quarterback Blaine Gabbert will get the start, and that could spell disaster for Tennessee against this tenacious Jaguars defense. Tennessee utilized the wildcat extensively against the Texans last Sunday without Mariota and scored on a fake punt, but Jacksonville's defense is a major step up from Houston's.

Even with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for the Jags, the model is calling for a double-digit win for Jacksonville that covers the spread in over 55 percent of simulations. You can also back the Over (39.5) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge battle between the Chiefs and 49ers featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, and is calling for a team with postseason aspirations to get shocked at home by an underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-3, 39.5)

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43.5)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5, 43.5)

New York Giants at Houston Texans (-6, 42)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5, 39.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 56.5)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins (+3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angles Rams (-7, 48)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (+6, 37.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 41.5)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5, 53.5)