After opening the season with several high-profile divisional matchups, the Week 2 NFL schedule only features six rivalry games, and only two will feature teams who both won last Week. The Jaguars shocked the Colts as seven-point underdogs last week and now are 7.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill against the Titans. The Chiefs are 8.5-point road favorites over the Chargers in the current Week 2 NFL lines after both teams won last week.

The winner of Titans vs. Jaguars will lead the AFC South after Sunday since the Texans and Colts both started 0-1. So which teams should you target as you cast your Week 2 NFL bets, and which Week 2 NFL spreads can you exploit? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 2

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Ravens (-7) cover against the Texans. Baltimore went 10-6 against the spread in the regular season during its breakout 2019 campaign. The Ravens easily covered a seven-point spread in Week 1 against the Browns as they rolled 38-6 on Sunday.

The Ravens have historically dominated the Texans too. In fact, they are 9-2 all time straight-up, including a 41-7 blowout in their last meeting in 2019. Baltimore covered a four-point spread with over 30 points to spare in that game. SportsLine's model is calling for more of the same from Baltimore on Sunday, as the Ravens cover in more than 60 percent of simulations, while the under (50) hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks from the model: The Bears cover comfortably at home against the Giants as 5.5-point favorites. The Bears closed as 2.5-point underdogs against the Lions last week and were behind 23-6 entering the fourth quarter with Trubisky struggling mightily. However, Trubisky found his rhythm and completed 8-of-10 passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns in the final period to deliver a 27-23 come-from-behind win. Chicago ran the ball effectively against the LIons, picking up 149 yards on 28 carries, and now face a defense the Steelers gashed for 141 yards on the ground.

The model predicts that Trubisky will throw for well over 200 yards and two more touchdowns as the Bears cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The model also says that all the value is on the over (42).

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 2

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (PK, 45.5)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-5.5, 42)

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 54)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets (+7, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5, 47.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 49.5)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 41)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5, 40.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-7.5, 44)

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (-7, 46.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5, 47.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (+7, 50)

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 44.5)

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 49)