NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Bears, Rams

There are seven winless teams in the NFL through three weeks, but one of them is guaranteed to get a victory, as the 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the 0-3 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been a bright spot for the Bengals, throwing for 978 yards and five touchdowns. Although Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season for elbow surgery, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is still putting up solid numbers, with 14 catches for 243 yards and a score. Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh are four-point favorites in the latest NFL odds for Week 4. At less than a touchdown, Steelers vs. Bengals has one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. Then there's the Los Angeles Chargers, who are favored by 15.5 at the winless Miami Dolphins, one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season.

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions: the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Rams (-10) cover with ease against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Jared Goff has been steady for the undefeated Rams so far, throwing for 738 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions, with Cooper Kupp (23 catches, 268 yards, two scores) as his main target. Running back Todd Gurley has been solid as well, rushing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

More importantly, the Buccaneers are 0-5 straight-up in their last five games and 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against the Rams. On the other sideline, Los Angeles is 7-1 straight-up and against the spread in its last eight games. The model projects the Rams to cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations, with the over (49.5) hitting 70 percent of the time.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4, 46.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+15.5, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 54)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 49.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+5, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 38.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 47)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 43.5)