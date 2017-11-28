NFL odds, picks Week 13: Advanced computer model loves Patriots, Buccaneers

The 2017 NFL season's 13th weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The New England Patriots are big eight-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills, the New Orleans Saints are four-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles are five-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in a must-see NFC showdown that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season, better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one.

SportsLine computer picks also would have won more than 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.

It's fresh off a week in which it went an astonishing 13-3 on straight-up picks, improving its record to a blistering 33-11 over the past three weeks. Last week, it nailed the Eagles' victory and cover of a huge spread (-14) against the Bears. It was also all over the Panthers' victory against the Jets in a game that Vegas viewed as close to 50/50.

With Week 13 here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the New England Patriots. The model loves the Pats to beat the Bills in an AFC East showdown and easily cover an eight-point spread in a 28-17 decision.

No matter how high the line, the Patriots continue to win and burn Vegas in the process. Their cover of a double-digit line against the Dolphins moved them to 7-4 against the spread this season, and it was their fifth straight cover.

The Bills pulled off a surprising victory over the favored Chiefs last week, but have lost ATS in three of their past four. The model has New England winning the game straight up in a whopping 76 percent of simulations and covering the spread 56 percent of the time.

One surprise: In a game that Vegas has as a pick'em, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a 22-19 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams are coming off losses and are in must-win situations this week as they try to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Though he's back throwing, Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) remains out for the Packers, while the Bucs are hopeful that Jameis Winston (shoulder) will return to the field this week after a three-game hiatus.

The Packers nearly upset the 9-2 Steelers last week, making this pick from SportsLine even more of a shock. Quarterback Brett Hundley was nearly flawless, throwing for three touchdowns and 250 yards against a Steelers team that hadn't given up more than 17 points in the previous five games.

The model likes the Bucs to go on the road and win this toss-up game nearly 60 percent of the time, far more often than a coin flip. Back them with confidence.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-1, 44)

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets (+3.5, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 40)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+8, 49)

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (PK, 38.5)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7, 42.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5, 40.5)

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3, N/A)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47)

Tampa Bay Bucs at Green Bay Packers (PK, N/A)

Cleveland Browns at L.A. Chargers (-13.5, 42.5)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-4, 48)

L.A. Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+7, 45.5)

N.Y. Giants at Oakland Raiders (-7, 42.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks (+5, 47)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5, 43.5)