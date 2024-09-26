The Week 4 NFL schedule is full of NFL matchups between familiar foes, with five divisional rivalry matchups, multiple games between teams with recent history against each other, and even a playoff rematch from a season ago. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, during NFL Wild Card Weekend last year and now the two teams run it back on Sunday. Both teams are 2-1 on the season, but the latest Week 4 NFL odds list the Eagles as 2.5-point road favorites. Meanwhile, the Bills and Ravens are considered two of the favorites in the AFC, but Baltimore is off to a 1-2 start, while Buffalo has looked like one of the NFL's best at 3-0. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites in the NFL spreads.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+2.5, 42.5) cover the spread versus the Falcons. The Saints kept the Eagles off the scoreboard for their first six drives with a defensive and special teams effort that included two turnovers, a turnover on downs and a blocked punt over the first three quarters. The Eagles found offensive success in the fourth quarter, scoring all 15 of their points during that period in a 15-12 win over the Saints, but the New Orleans defense proved it has the potential to be one of the best units in the NFL. The Saints have the No. 5 scoring defense, allowing 14.7 points per game, while forcing the second-most takeaways (2.3) in the league through three weeks.

The Saints are 4-1 in their last five matchups against the Falcons. They have been even more successful at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium than at home against the Falcons, going 5-1 in Atlanta since the start of the 2018 NFL season and they'll be in Atlanta on Sunday. It's been a slow start to the Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta with the Falcons 1-2 over their first three games with the one victory coming off an improbable two-minute drive against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The model projects the Saints to hold the Falcons to fewer than 25 points, as New Orleans has in each game so far this season, leaving the Saints to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-1.5, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. Pittsburgh has been one of the NFL's most unlikely successes early in the season. The Steelers revamped their quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson in free agency and trading for Justin Fields, eventually naming Wilson the starter after a drawn out battle during the preseason.

However, Wilson has been nursing a calf injury early in the season and Fields has made the most of his opportunity, leading the Steelers to a 3-0 record by completing 73.3% of his passes, using his legs to extend plays and generally avoiding catastrophic mistakes. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis defense ranks second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed and Anthony Richardson leads the NFL with six interceptions. That's a big reason why the model has the Steelers covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (+5.5, 45.5)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Panthers (+4, 47)

Rams at Bears (-3, 41)

Vikings at Packers (-2.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5, 45)

Steelers at Colts (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 39.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+2, 44)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40.5)

Browns at Raiders (-2, 37)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7.5, 40)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (-1, 36.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 46.5)