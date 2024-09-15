The Green Bay Packers suffered several big blows in Week 1, as they not only lost to the Eagles in Brazil, but quarterback Jordan Love is also expected to miss Sunday's game against Indianapolis due to a knee injury. Backup Malik Willis is in line to make his fourth career start after failing to crack 100 passing yards in any of his previous three attempts with the Titans. The Packers are 2.5-point underdogs in the Week 2 NFL odds, as the Colts try to bounce back from a 29-27 loss to Houston. Indianapolis has covered the spread in all three of its games as a road favorite under head coach Shane Steichen, so should you back the Colts with your Week 2 NFL best bets?

There are five more road favorites in the Week 2 NFL spreads, including San Francisco laying 4.5 points at Minnesota. The Vikings have only been larger home underdogs once under coach Kevin O'Connell, which came when they beat the 49ers getting 6.5 points last season. All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-8.5, 41) cover at home versus the Raiders. Baltimore is coming off a narrow loss to Kansas City in the NFL Kickoff Game, but it will be able to dictate the pace of Sunday's game. Running back Derrick Henry, who only had 13 carries against the Chiefs, is facing a Raiders defense that allowed 176 rushing yards to the Chargers last week and ranked outside the top 20 against the run last season.

Henry has only been held under 50 rushing yards in consecutive games three times since 2019, so this is the perfect opportunity for him to get back on track. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 122 yards in Week 1, and Baltimore went 3-0 against the spread following a loss last season. The Ravens have covered the spread in five of their last seven games as favorites, while the Raiders are 1-7 straight up in their last eight road games. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Buccaneers (+7.5, 51.5) cover on the road versus the Lions. Tampa Bay has had this game circled since the schedule was released, as the Buccaneers lost to the Lions twice last season. They have covered the spread in eight of their last nine road games, and they are coming off a 37-20 win over Washington in Week 1.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, as Mike Evans, Rachaad White and Chris Godwin each went over 60 receiving yards. Rookie running back Bucky Irving also had an excellent debut, rushing nine times for 62 yards in that win. The Buccaneers have covered the spread in six of their last eight games overall, and SportsLine's model has them covering against the Lions in well over 60% of the latest simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 15

Raiders at Ravens (-8.5, 41)

Chargers at Panthers (+5, 39)

Saints at Cowboys (-6.5, 47)

Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5, 51.5)

Colts at Packers (+2.5, 40.5)

Browns at Jaguars (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Vikings (+4.5, 46.5)

Seahawks at Patriots (+3.5, 38.5)

Jets at Titans (+4, 41)

Giants at Commanders (-1.5, 43.5)

Rams at Cardinals (-1, 48)

Bengals at Chiefs (-6, 48)

Steelers at Broncos (+2.5, 36.5)

Bears at Texans (-6.5, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 16

Falcons at Eagles (-6, 47)