The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 16, determining which teams can win a division title or clinch a playoff berth this week.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) have clinched the AFC East, the Houston Texans (9-5) have clinched the AFC South, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) have clinched the AFC West, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) have clinched a playoff berth.

AFC

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

Opponent: Houston Texans (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)



Kansas City clinches the AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Chiefs win and Bills loss or tie

Chiefs tie and Bills loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

Steelers win

Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

Ravens win or tie Dolphins loss or tie and Colts loss or tie

Opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

Broncos win or tie Dolphins loss or tie and Bengals loss or tie and Colts loss or tie



Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Opponent: vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

Chargers win and Dolphins loss or tie and Colts loss or tie Chargers tie and Dolphins loss and Colts loss and Bengals loss or tie

NFC

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the NFC:

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (12-2), Minnesota Vikings (12-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) have clinched a playoff berth.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

Opponents: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

Eagles win or tie

Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

Packers win or tie Falcons loss or tie and Rams loss or tie Falcons loss or tie and Seahawks loss or tie

Washington Commanders (9-5)

Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with: