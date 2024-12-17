The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 16, determining which teams can win a division title or clinch a playoff berth this week.
In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) have clinched the AFC East, the Houston Texans (9-5) have clinched the AFC South, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) have clinched the AFC West, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) have clinched a playoff berth.
AFC
Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the AFC:
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
Opponent: Houston Texans (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)
Kansas City clinches the AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Chiefs win and Bills loss or tie
- Chiefs tie and Bills loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- Steelers win
Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
Denver Broncos (9-5)
Opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- Broncos win or tie
- Dolphins loss or tie and Bengals loss or tie and Colts loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
Opponent: vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
- Chargers win and Dolphins loss or tie and Colts loss or tie
- Chargers tie and Dolphins loss and Colts loss and Bengals loss or tie
NFC
Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the NFC:
In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (12-2), Minnesota Vikings (12-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) have clinched a playoff berth.
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)
Opponents: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- Eagles win or tie
Green Bay Packers (10-4)
Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- Packers win or tie
- Falcons loss or tie and Rams loss or tie
- Falcons loss or tie and Seahawks loss or tie
Washington Commanders (9-5)
Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
- Commanders win and Falcons loss or tie and Rams loss or tie
- Commanders win and Falcons loss or tie and Seahawks loss or tie
- Commanders tie and Falcons loss and Cardinals loss or tie and Rams loss or tie and Seahawks loss or tie (as long as Rams and Seahawks both don't tie)