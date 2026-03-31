The NFL owners approved five rule changes for the 2026 season during this week's Annual League Meeting. Two of the changes make a direct impact on officiating as the NFL braces for the possibility of replacement referees at the start of the season.

The owners approved the proposal to, for 2026 only, allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct "clear and obvious" misses by on-field officials that impact the game in the event of a work stoppage involving officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.

This is likely an attempt to avoid what transpired the last time the league used replacement officials in 2012. While officiating was spotty during that period, the most blatant gaffe occurred at the end of a Monday night game between the Packers and Seahawks, when Seattle was awarded a touchdown after one replacement official signaled a touchdown while another signaled an interception.

The owners also passed the proposal to allow league personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called onto the field.

Had this rule been in place in 2025, it would have likely led to an in-game punishment for Steelers receiver DK Metcalf during the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Lions. Metcalf was not penalized after an altercation with a Lions fan on Pittsburgh's sideline.

While he eventually received a suspension for two games, Metcalf played the remainder of the Steelers' 29-24 win that contributed to the Lions missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

The owners also passed the following three rule changes:

Permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.

This is a significant change, as only losing teams could attempt onside kicks in 2025. Teams are still not permitted to attempt a "surprise onside" or stack one side of the field to increase their odds of recovery, though.

While the NFL's changes to the onside kick undoubtedly made this part of the game safer, they also led to an alarmingly low success rate. That lack of success led to rumblings about alternative options that could increase conversions while adding more excitement to the game.

Eliminate the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.

In addition to closing a rule loophole, this prevents teams from bypassing the league's revamped kickoff setup while improving competitive balance.

Dallas tried to take advantage of this loophole last season against the Chiefs by intentionally kicking the ball out of bounds to pin Kansas City at its own 25-yard line.

Modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team in the setup zone.

In an effort to get kickoff returns back in the game, the NFL implemented its "dynamic kickoff" in 2024. This proposal tweaks how the receiving team lines up -- mainly adjusting how many players are on the restraining line and how the rest are spaced -- while keeping most players deeper until the ball is kicked or lands. The goal is to improve safety and make returns more competitive.