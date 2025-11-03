NFL Super Bowl odds update: Rams, Seahawks rise while Commanders see sharp decline
Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for every team after Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season
Week 9 isn't completely in the books with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but that result is unlikely to impact either team when it comes to Super Bowl futures. There were several Week 9 results which greatly impacted the Super Bowl futures market, and we'll break down the biggest risers and fallers as the week wraps up.
Super Bowl odds
- Kansas City Chiefs (+550)
- Buffalo Bills (+650)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
- Detroit Lions (+900)
- Los Angeles Rams (+900)
- Green Bay Packers (+1100)
- Indianapolis Colts (+1200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+1300)
- Denver Broncos (+1600)
- Baltimore Ravens (+1800)
- New England Patriots (+2700)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2700)
- San Francisco 49ers (+2700)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2700)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+5000)
- Chicago Bears (+7000)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000)
- Houston Texans (+7500)
- Dallas Cowboys (+8000)
- Minnesota Vikings (+8000)
- Carolina Panthers (+15000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+20000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+35000)
- Washington Commanders (+60000)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+75000)
- Cleveland Browns (+100000)
- Miami Dolphins (+100000)
- New York Jets (+100000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+100000)
- Tennessee Titans (+100000)
- New York Giants (+100000)
- New Orleans Saints (+100000)
Notable moves
The Seahawks demolished the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, which sent Seattle to +1300 to win the Super Bowl after finishing last week at +2700. The Commanders, thanks to poor defensive play and another injury to Jayden Daniels, dropped from +6500 to +600000 to win the Super Bowl. The Rams moved up to +900 thanks to a dominant win over the Sains, and the Chiefs remain slight Super Bowl favorites over the Bills despite losing to Buffalo on Sunday 28-21. The Packers, routinely playing to the level of their competition, lost to the Panthers in Week 9 to see their odds fall to +1100 from +750. Green Bay plays the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
One of the more intriguing longshot picks to win the Super Bowl is Baltimore. The Ravens are finally healthy and look like contenders with Lamar Jackson back. Baltimore's schedule sets up well down the stretch and the Ravens still have five division games left, including both contests with the Steelers.
Another team to monitor as a longshot is the Broncos. Bo Nix continues to take steps in the right direction and the defense is one of the league's best. Denver has a Week 12 bye, which means the players will get some rest before making a playoff push.