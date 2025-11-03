Week 9 isn't completely in the books with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but that result is unlikely to impact either team when it comes to Super Bowl futures. There were several Week 9 results which greatly impacted the Super Bowl futures market, and we'll break down the biggest risers and fallers as the week wraps up.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The Seahawks demolished the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, which sent Seattle to +1300 to win the Super Bowl after finishing last week at +2700. The Commanders, thanks to poor defensive play and another injury to Jayden Daniels, dropped from +6500 to +600000 to win the Super Bowl. The Rams moved up to +900 thanks to a dominant win over the Sains, and the Chiefs remain slight Super Bowl favorites over the Bills despite losing to Buffalo on Sunday 28-21. The Packers, routinely playing to the level of their competition, lost to the Panthers in Week 9 to see their odds fall to +1100 from +750. Green Bay plays the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

One of the more intriguing longshot picks to win the Super Bowl is Baltimore. The Ravens are finally healthy and look like contenders with Lamar Jackson back. Baltimore's schedule sets up well down the stretch and the Ravens still have five division games left, including both contests with the Steelers.

Another team to monitor as a longshot is the Broncos. Bo Nix continues to take steps in the right direction and the defense is one of the league's best. Denver has a Week 12 bye, which means the players will get some rest before making a playoff push.