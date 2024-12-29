NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Giants in danger of losing top draft pick; Mayfield throws 5 TDs

It's Week 17 in the NFL, and there's still a lot that needs to be figured out. Luckily, we got some answers before the Sunday games. Among them, the Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Ravens moved closer to clinching the AFC North title, the Chargers earned a playoff berth, the Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive and the Rams could lock up the NFC West depending on the results around the league Sunday.

Speaking of those matchups, the top games to monitor in the early window are the Buccaneers against the Panthers, the Eagles versus the Cowboys and the Colts taking on the Giants. Then we have the game of the week in the late window: the 13-2 Vikings going up against the 11-4 Packers.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)

Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)

Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)

Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)