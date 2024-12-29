NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Giants in danger of losing top draft pick; Mayfield throws 5 TDs

Aidan O'Connell with incredible TD pass to Tre Tucker
The Raiders are now up double digits on the Saints in New Orleans thanks to this wild TD catch from Tre Tucker in the very back of the end zone.
It's Week 17 in the NFL, and there's still a lot that needs to be figured out. Luckily, we got some answers before the Sunday games. Among them, the Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Ravens moved closer to clinching the AFC North title, the Chargers earned a playoff berth, the Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive and the Rams could lock up the NFC West depending on the results around the league Sunday.
Speaking of those matchups, the top games to monitor in the early window are the Buccaneers against the Panthers, the Eagles versus the Cowboys and the Colts taking on the Giants. Then we have the game of the week in the late window: the 13-2 Vikings going up against the 11-4 Packers.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Wednesday
Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)
Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)
Thursday
Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)
Saturday
Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)
Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)
Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
After Joe Flacco hit Alec Pierce to pull the Colts within two points, Malik Nabers went scorched earth on Indy's defense for the second time today!
A 60-yard TD where the rookie broke two tackles, then just out-ran everybody
An absolutely incredible season for Saquon Barkley the Eagle.
The Bills are dominating the lowly Jets in Week 17. Josh Allen is now just throwing 50/50 balls across his body into the end zone for TDs.
Brian Thomas Jr. is already the best rookie WR in Jaguars franchise history, and his legend grows with another TD catch to extend Jacksonville's lead to double digits.
The CBS crew was getting a little bored while the Buccaneers continued their blowout of the Panthers. The TV cameras were focused on a duck of all things while Tampa Bay blocked a Carolina punt and returned it for six.
No Jalen Hurts? No Kenny Pickett? No problem. After Pickett left for the locker room with an injury, Tanner McKee came in and hit A.J. Brown for a 20-yard TD.
Mayfield is having a lot of fun going up against this lowly Panthers defense. He now has four passing TDs on the day.
This is why the Bills traded for Amari Cooper! What an insane 30-yard TD grab from the veteran.
Aaron Rodgers throws his second INT of the day, and then is flagged for hitting Christian Benford too late out of bounds!
Not so fast, Giants. The Colts aren't rolling over and playing dead just yet. Jonathan Taylor just went 30-plus yards to the house for his second TD of the day.
The Titans have now scored 10 unanswered points against the Jaguars. After Matthew Wright hit a 39-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, Mason Rudolph led a 13-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a Nick Vannett TD to open the second half.
Who needs a No. 1 overall pick?! The Giants are having a field day against the Colts, and it continued with the first play of the second half. Ihmir Smith-Marsette goes 100 yards to the house for the TD.
The Eagles were listed as double-digit favorites over the Cowboys despite not having Jalen Hurts for this matchup, and Kenny Pickett has done a nice job in his place. Check out this 49-yard completion to DeVonta Smith -- who initially was ruled in for the TD.
Turns out, Smith was just short, so Pickett had the honor of getting his tush pushed for the score. The Eagles are up 17 at halftime.
Have a day, C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He picks off Cooper Rush for the second time right before halftime.
The scoreboard looks ugly, but Bryce Young has made some incredible throws today. Check out his second TD pass to Adam Thielen.
Brock Bowers has now officially broken Mike Ditka's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history
Aaron Rodgers' backup left tackle completely whiffs on his block in a crucial spot, and the Jets give up two points and possession to the Bills.
Drew Lock has THREE first-half TD passes! Who saw this coming?
Kenny Pickett is rebounding from his slow start. He finds DeVonta Smith for Philly's second TD of the game. The Eagles WRs have the clear advantage over the Cowboys DBs.
Grant Calcaterra is someone who has been coming on for the Eagles as of late. Check out this one-handed catch he made downfield
After Bucky Irving did all of the heavy lifting to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line, Mike Evans caught his second TD of the game against Farley.
The Jets were looking to tie the Bills with a second-quarter TD, but instead, Aaron Rodgers had a tipped pass picked off!
Spencer Rattler pitched the ball to Kendre Miller, who then threw it backwards back to Rattler -- who launched downfield for Foster Moreau!
Drew Lock is dealing at home vs. Indy! Check out this TD from Darius Slayton to put New York up 14-3.
Mason Rudolph hasn't been much of an upgrade over Will Levis. In fact, he threw three interceptions in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.
In the second quarter vs. Jacksonville, Rudolph threw an interception after his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Nabers is so explosive that he can take a screen pass 31 yards to the house while breaking a couple of tackles in the process.
Tyrone Tracy doesn't care about a draft pick. Check out this explosive run against the Colts defense.
After throwing a pick six, Cooper Rush rebounded with a TD pass to Jalen Tolbert. He won a one-on-one matchup with star rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell.
Bryce is on fire! Check out this TD where he took a step up in the pocket and fired a pass to Thielen in the end zone. These two are clearly creating some chemistry.