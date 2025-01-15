Could three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams come full circle and return to the Green Bay Packers in 2025?

Speaking on Kay Adams' "Up and Adams" show on Tuesday, Adams identified a veteran wide receiver as one of Green Bay's areas of need it fielded the youngest team in the NFL in both 2023 and 2024. Adams pointed out that wide receivers Romeo Doubs (suffered multiple head injuries, including one known concussion) and Christian Watson (torn ACL) are question marks entering the 2025 season.

"You've got to see what's up with Doubs and Christian. Obviously Romeo having a few plays this year where he ended up a little banged up and hit his head on the ground, you never know. It's kind of that Tua situation where it could be a week, or it can extend out longer than that. We'll see. I'm praying for him either way.

"It kind of depends on the health of the team. It's looking right now like obviously they might need some receiver help in one way or the other just based off what they have available. ... Maybe a veteran or something in there, we'll see."

While Adams himself danced around the elephant in the room -- a potential return to the Packers -- first-team All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney did not. McKinney directly replied to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a video of Adams talking about the Packers' rumored interest in Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. McKinney urged that Adams, Green Bay's No. 2 all-time leader in receptions (669) and receiving touchdowns (73), return to the franchise where he played his first eight seasons from 2014 to 2021.

"Mannnnnnnnnn pull back up!" McKinney wrote on Tuesday night while tagging Adams' account directly.

So, how realistic could a potential Packers return be for the current New York Jet? Let's break it down.

Adams has two years remaining on his five-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and those final two seasons both have cap hits just north of $38 million. However, there isn't any guaranteed salary remaining on the deal, which means if Green Bay traded for Adams, it could re-work his deal to make the financials make sense for both parties.

Now, would the Jets be willing to trade him back to Green Bay? Potentially yes. New York fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas this past season, so there's a chance a new regime would be interested in acquiring a draft pick or two and solely focusing on Garrett Wilson's and others' development. Adams showed up in New York midseason at Aaron Rodgers' request.

If Rodgers, who is considering his football future once again this offseason, isn't around -- or if the Jets no longer want to move forward with the future Hall of Fame quarterback at the age of 41 -- there's a real chance they could move on from Adams, too. That would open the door for Adams to return to Green Bay this offseason.