Despite reports involving Matt LaFleur's hot seat and uncertain future following Green Bay's 31-27 wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFL playoffs, the Packers are expected "to try to work out a deal in the coming days," ESPN reports.

LaFleur is 76-40-1 in Green Bay with six postseason appearances in seven years -- with a 3-6 overall record in the playoffs.

"Next season is the last on LaFleur's contract, and new Packers CEO Ed Policy has said he doesn't wish for someone to coach in a lame duck year. So the Packers will seemingly either extend LaFleur or part ways with him, via a firing or a trade. In theory, time is ticking on Green Bay's decision," CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones wrote over Wild Card Weekend.

LaFleur said after Saturday night's loss in Chicago that he wanted to remain with the Packers. Green Bay lost an 18-point lead in the second half despite four touchdown passes from franchise quarterback Jordan Love.

"Of course [I want to return]. This is one of one," LaFleur said. "I love this place. I love the people. As much as you guys drive me nuts sometimes, I love you guys. I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization. I mean, this is a unique place. The community has been outstanding. I grew up in the Midwest and it's got the same type of vibe that I grew up [with] in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

"So, people are just -- unless you're from here, you don't understand, I think, how friendly everybody is. And it's nice no matter who you are, you're walking down the street, and people say hello to one another. I've lived other places, so I think this is a unique place, this is a special place. My kids love it here, my family loves it here."

Love gave LaFleur his seal of approval after the Packers' ill-fated fourth quarter against the Bears, who scored 25 points in the final frame to win.

"Yeah, I definitely think Matt should be the head coach. I've got a lot of love for Matt. I think he does a great job. And that's it," Love said.

Green Bay lost five straight to end the regular season and limped into the playoffs from the NFC North. The belief was LaFleur, who's entering the final year of his contract in 2026, would meet with Policy sometime this week to discuss his future.