The Green Bay Packers (7-3) are the NFL's youngest team for the second season in a row in 2024. Despite becoming the youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger in 2023 with an average age of 25 years and 214 days, they are still working through growing pains associated with youth this season even with their sights on Super Bowl contention.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker, a 24-year-old seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is one of those players. He started off his third NFL season with six penalties in Green Bay's first three, but he has raised his level of play with the Packers diving into NFC North play against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and at the Chicago Bears in Week 11. That's why head coach Matt LaFleur both praised his growth and expressed his desire to avoid a regression to his early season play.

"Yeah, I think he's been doing a better job for sure," LaFleur said on Wednesday. I think it all starts with his approach. I've noticed just how intentional he is in his preparation. We always talk about walkthrough to indy [individual practice drills], to team [drills] and ultimately to game day. So I think he's done a really good job with that. It's got to continue because I always tell him I don't want to pat you on the butt and you poop in my hand."

Rasheed Walker's 2024 PFF Grades Plus Penalties Offensive Grade Pass-Blocking Grade Run-Block Grade Penalties Week 1 at Eagles 60.9 66.0 53.8 3 Week 2 vs. Colts 65.5 87.9 56.8 1 Week 3 at Titans 53.2 79.8 47.6 2 Week 4 vs. Vikings 74.1 81.6

58.9 0 Week 5 at Rams 68.1 74.2 61.6 0 Week 6 vs. Cardinals 52.8 70.4 41.1 0 Week 7 vs. Texans 55.6 68.6 40.7 0 Week 8 at Jaguars 57.6 53.3 56.8 1 Week 9 vs. Lions 73.4 89.4 55.2 0 Week 11 at Bears 62.0 83.9 47.3 0

While some may have never heard LaFleur's vivid expression about poop to express his thoughts on Walker's play, he claimed it's an established saying.

"That's an old line with some other words," LaFleur said. "That's the PG version right there."