With Jordan Love out of the game on Saturday, Malik Willis took over at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and he played a nearly perfect game. Although the Packers got blown out, 41-24, by the Ravens, you can't blame the loss on Willis, who totaled 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Willis was so good against the Ravens that the Packers didn't punt a single time in the game. Yup, that's right: The Packers didn't punt a single time and they still lost.

And now, we get to the ugly part: The loss by Green Bay marks the third time this season that the Packers have lost a game where they didn't punt, which is the most by any team in the Super Bowl era. There have been 60 seasons played since the inception of the Super Bowl, and in that span, there had only been two teams that had even lost TWO games in a single season without punting the ball: The 2021 Chargers and 2024 Bengals.

Both of those teams finished with a 9-8 record, which is almost fitting, because the Packers will also finish the season with nine wins if they lose to the Bears in Week 18.

Since you might be wondering how a team could possibly lose three games where they didn't punt the ball a single time, let's break down how it happened.

The Packers had their first no-punt loss back in Week 9 when Carolina beat them 16-13. The Packers had seven possessions in that game and here's how they played out:

Fumble

Field goal

Field goal

Missed field goal

Interception

Failed fourth down

Touchdown

The Packer piled up 369 yards, but they only scored 13 points due to their costly miscues. The failed fourth down came from Carolina's 13-yard line in the fourth quarter, so that wasn't a situation where the Packers would have punted even if it had come at an earlier point in the game.

The Packers second loss with no punts came in Week 16 when they blew a 10-point lead against the Bears in the fourth quarter of a game they eventually lost in overtime.

Here's how their possessions went in that 22-16 loss:

Failed fourth down (Fourth-and-1 from Chicago 7-yard line)

Field goal

Field goal

Kneel down to end half

Fumble

Touchdown

Field goal

Kneel down to end regulation

Failed fourth down in overtime (Fourth-and-1 from Chicago 36-yard line)

Once again, the Packers offense moved the ball up and down the field, but they had trouble finishing their drives. The failed fourth down in overtime ended up costing the Packers big because four plays after the fourth down failure, Caleb Williams hit D.J. Moore with a 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

The Packers' third loss with no punts came against the Ravens. Once again, let's check out how their possessions went:

Touchdown

Failed fourth down (Fourth-and-1 at Green Bay 34-yard line)

Fumble

Touchdown

Kneel down to end half

Field goal

Touchdown

Interception

Failed fourth down (Fourth-and-8 at 50-yard line)

The Packers went 0-for-2 on fourth down against the Ravens and that ended up being a huge factor in the game. They also went 1-for-3 on fourth down against the Bears, which means they've gone 1-for-5 over the past two weeks.

When you're not punting, that usually means that your offense is playing well, and for that most part, that's been the case for the Packers, but they've also made several costly mistakes in their no-punt games, which is why they're now on the wrong side of NFL history.

Thanks to these three no-punt games, Green Bay's Daniel Whelan has only had 41 punts this year, which is tied for the fourth-lowest number in the league for any punter that's played at least 15 games. Although Whelen hasn't punted much, he's actually been pretty solid this year: He's tied for the NFL-lead with a punting average of 51.3 yards and he ranks 11th overall in net punting average at 42.6.