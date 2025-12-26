The Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens are both coming off brutal losses, both dealing with injured quarterbacks and both having to manage significant injuries up and down their rosters.

The biggest difference? The Packers, with some help from their division rival Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, clinched a playoff berth when the Detroit Lions were eliminated. Meanwhile, the Ravens need a win simply to stay in the running.

The Packers (9-5-1) blew yet another late lead in an eventual 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16, and making matters worse, starting quarterback Jordan Love left early with a concussion. Green Bay would certainly love to have Love back -- he's in the top 10 in several categories, including expected points added per dropback (third), passing touchdown-to-interception ratio (fourth) and yards per attempt (ninth). If Love is unable to play, the Packers should take comfort in having Malik Willis under center. He performed admirably last week after taking over for Love (9-for-11 passing, 121 yards, one touchdown; 44 rushing yards) and has done so in the past as well.

The Ravens also blew a late lead in a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots, a game Lamar Jackson exited in the second quarter with a back injury and did not return. Jackson has dealt with a bevy of injuries this season, and Baltimore would turn the keys over to Tyler Huntley if Jackson cannot play. Huntley went 9-for-10 for 65 yards relieving Jackson and also won his lone start this season, back in Week 8 against the Bears.

Below, you'll find information on how to watch this game, plus betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Packers vs. Ravens live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 27 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -4.5, O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Ravens: Need to know

Playoff significance for both. The Packers are looking at an uphill battle to win the NFC North, but they are at least in the tournament. The Ravens, on the other hand, have to win their final two games of the season and have the Pittsburgh Steelers lose both of their final two games. The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before hosting the Ravens in Week 18.

The Packers are looking at an uphill battle to win the NFC North, but they are at least in the tournament. The Ravens, on the other hand, have to win their final two games of the season and have the Pittsburgh Steelers lose both of their final two games. The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before hosting the Ravens in Week 18. Can Derrick Henry deliver? It's been a down season for Henry. After 2,114 yards from scrimmage last year, he has 1,403 this season -- still a huge number, but not close to his 2024 totals. Furthermore, Henry has had three lost fumbles, all in one-possession losses. Last week, the Ravens scored on their opening drive and were driving again when Henry coughed up the ball. The Packers can have some struggles against physical run games, though, and there's no one better to lead that charge than Henry.

It's been a down season for Henry. After 2,114 yards from scrimmage last year, he has 1,403 this season -- still a huge number, but not close to his 2024 totals. Furthermore, Henry has had three lost fumbles, all in one-possession losses. Last week, the Ravens scored on their opening drive and were driving again when Henry coughed up the ball. The Packers can have some struggles against physical run games, though, and there's no one better to lead that charge than Henry. Packers defense must bounce back. In Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, the Packers gave up 391 yard, at the time their most allowed since Week 4. Then last week, they allowed 400 yards against the Bears. The Broncos threw for 302 yards; the Bears ran for 150. Without Micah Parsons, Devonte Wyatt and others, Green Bay has taken a step back in both facets.

Packers vs. Ravens prediction, pick

The Ravens have their backs against the wall. The Packers are in and have the NFC North title still in their sights. The Packers are simply the better team -- more talented, more disciplined -- and if the teams have to go to their backups, Willis has played at a higher level than Huntley.

Pick: Packers 23, Ravens 17 | (Green Bay -4.5, Under 40.5)