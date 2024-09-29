It's a big week in the Midwest, where the longstanding rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings could be taken up a notch on Sunday. The Packers are headed back to Lambeau Field, and they might be bringing Jordan Love with them, while the Vikings are looking to continue their surprisingly dominant start to the 2024 season, fresh off a battering of the Houston Texans.

On Green Bay's end, Sunday's meeting with Minnesota is a chance to reclaim NFC North dominion. Two straight wins with fill-in quarterback Malik Willis have reaffirmed coach Matt LaFleur's offensive prowess, but the Packers defense is also more dangerous than usual, with Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney helping the club lead the NFL with nine takeaways. If Love actually returns, just three weeks after leaving the Packers' overseas opener with an MCL sprain, Lambeau figures to be especially rocking.

The Vikings aren't to be taken lightly anymore, either. Sam Darnold hasn't just been comfortable in Kevin O'Connell's system; he's been a legitimate top-10 passer, with pinpoint downfield chemistry. It helps, of course, that he's got a sturdy line, a dynamic backfield featuring ex-Packers star Aaron Jones, and maybe the NFL's most fearsome defense, led by a coordinator in Brian Flores who excels in panicking opposing signal-callers. If they can get to 4-0, suddenly the entire NFC will have to take them seriously.

How can you catch this must-see matchup? Here's all you need to know:

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 29 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: CBS

CBS | Paramount+ (click here) Odds: Packers -2.5, O/U 43.5 (SportsLine consensus)

