Packers will reportedly cut ties with defensive coordinator Dom Capers

Capers has been with Green Bay since 2009

When the Green Bay Packers return next season, they're likely to have a new defensive coordinator. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dom Capers, who has been with the team since 2009, is not expected to return to Green Bay next season. 

Green Bay ranks 22nd in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed heading into the final week of the regular season, and checks in 17th in defensive efficiency (as determined by Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA). The Packers have not ranked inside the top-10 in yards or points allowed since Capers' second season in charge and have finished in the top-10 in DVOA just once in the last five years. 

YEARYARDSPOINTSDVOA
2009272
2010522
2011321925
201211118
2013252431
2014151316
201515129
2016222120
2017222117
AVG16.614.414.4

Green Bay has often struggled to deal with mobile quarterbacks during Capers' tenure, especially on read-option plays. (Who can forget Colin Kaepernick slicing and dicing his way through the defense in the 2013 divisional round?) This year, the Packers struggled even more to defend against the pass, often leading them to give up a ton of points to mediocre offenses. 

It should be noted that the Packers have often struggled with injuries on defense over the last couple years, especially in the secondary, and that those injuries likely played a role in the lack of progress the defense has made. Still, there is enough talent on hand that the Packers should not be so stagnant or predictable defensively, and the team apparently feels that it is soon time for a change.  

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

