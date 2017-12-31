Packers will reportedly cut ties with defensive coordinator Dom Capers

When the Green Bay Packers return next season, they're likely to have a new defensive coordinator. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dom Capers, who has been with the team since 2009, is not expected to return to Green Bay next season.

Green Bay ranks 22nd in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed heading into the final week of the regular season, and checks in 17th in defensive efficiency (as determined by Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA). The Packers have not ranked inside the top-10 in yards or points allowed since Capers' second season in charge and have finished in the top-10 in DVOA just once in the last five years.

YEAR YARDS POINTS DVOA 2009 2 7 2 2010 5 2 2 2011 32 19 25 2012 11 11 8 2013 25 24 31 2014 15 13 16 2015 15 12 9 2016 22 21 20 2017 22 21 17 AVG 16.6 14.4 14.4

Green Bay has often struggled to deal with mobile quarterbacks during Capers' tenure, especially on read-option plays. (Who can forget Colin Kaepernick slicing and dicing his way through the defense in the 2013 divisional round?) This year, the Packers struggled even more to defend against the pass, often leading them to give up a ton of points to mediocre offenses.

It should be noted that the Packers have often struggled with injuries on defense over the last couple years, especially in the secondary, and that those injuries likely played a role in the lack of progress the defense has made. Still, there is enough talent on hand that the Packers should not be so stagnant or predictable defensively, and the team apparently feels that it is soon time for a change.