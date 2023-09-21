Bryce Young has not practiced since the Panthers' Week 2 loss against the Saints due to an ankle injury. Backup Andy Dalton has received all the first-team reps -- and public support from coaches and teammates -- in preparation for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. But don't rule Young out just yet, according to Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

"I would," Brown told reporters Thursday when asked if he'd feel comfortable starting a rookie on Sunday if he doesn't practice all week. "Yeah, no question. That rookie. I'm not gonna make a general statement when it comes to all rookies, but that rookie, I would."

The Panthers have just one full day of practice remaining before their Week 3 matchup. Odds are Dalton will get his first start in place of the No. 1 overall pick, who's completed 59% of his passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions thus far.

Dalton is in his first year in Carolina, but he's one of the most accomplished No. 2 QBs in the league, having started 162 career games across stints with the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears and Saints. Head coach Frank Reich even suggested earlier this week, before Young missed consecutive days of practice, that Dalton could see situational snaps to help limit Young's exposure to injury.

The Panthers (0-2) will kick off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS.