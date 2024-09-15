Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will visit Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in an NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Chargers shined in Jim Harbaugh's debut with the team, topping division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, 22-10. The Panthers didn't have as easy of a time in Dave Canales' head-coaching debut and fell 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is at 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are five-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Chargers odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chargers vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Panthers vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's Panthers vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Panthers vs. Chargers, the model is backing L.A. to cover the spread. Harbaugh likes to implement a run-heavy offense, and that paid off in Week 1 as J.K. Dobbins led the way with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown. L.A. rushed for 176 yards overall, which could spell trouble for a Carolina defense that allowed 180 rushing yards in Week 1.

The Chargers new head coach is also 39-24-2 ATS in his NFL coaching career and was 9-4 ATS coaching a California team on the East Coast when he was with the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Panthers only covered the spread four times in 2023 and have already failed to cover last week in their loss to the Saints.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.