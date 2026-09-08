Less than two days before the start of the NFL season, Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has reached a deal to extend his time in New England. According to multiple published reports, Gonzalez has agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension that has also reset the market for his position. With $102 million in guaranteed money, the blockbuster deal officially makes him the highest-paid cornerback in league history by average annual value -- as well as the highest-paid player to ever wear a Patriots uniform.

Early Tuesday morning, the Patriots' official X account also appeared to nod to the new deal with a photo of Gonzalez.

For months, contract negotiations loomed like a cloud over training camp, threatening to distract a team preparing for a highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch against the Seahawks in Seattle Wednesday night. As the 17th overall draft pick in 2023, his combination of size and playmaking ability has made an All-Pro cornerstone. He was a major factor in the team's playoff run last season, which included a game-clinching interception in the AFC Championship.

Gonzalez did not participate New England's voluntary OTA sessions during the offseason, however, he did attend the team's minicamp in June. Team owner Robert Kraft has been on the record saying that he wanted the 24-year-old Pro Bowl talent to be part of the Patriots for years to come.

"We love Christian Gonzalez. We love him as a player, as a person," Kraft told reporters July 25. "That's why we made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL, and coincidentally the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history."