The New England Patriots fell to 1-3 with their 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and it's time to consider some changes. Not at the quarterback position just yet, but at running back. On Wednesday, coach Jerod Mayo said it is "definitely under consideration" the Patriots will bench Rhamondre Stevenson for Antonio Gibson, per ESPN.

Stevenson has fumbled in each game this season, and has averaged 33 rushing yards per game over the last two contests. He averaged 100.5 rushing yards per game and scored two touchdowns in the first two games of the season. Stevenson is one of just four running backs to lose multiple fumbles in 2024. He recorded the most scrimmage yards by a Patriot through three seasons since Curtis Martin with 3,047 total yards, but through four weeks, New England statistically has the worst offense in the NFL.

As for Gibson, the free agent addition has rushed 29 times for 155 yards this season, and caught seven passes for 82 yards. He caught three passes for 67 yards last week against the 49ers, which led the team. Gibson was also the Patriots' leading rusher in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when he rushed 11 times for 96 yards.

Gibson is averaging 5.3 yards per carry compared to Stevenson's 4.1 yards per carry, but the most important statistic is that he hasn't fumbled yet this season.