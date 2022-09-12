The Patriots fell to the rival Dolphins on Sunday in an ugly start to their 2022 season, but they lost a bit more than just the game. In the hour following New England's 20-7 defeat, the team announced that quarterback Mac Jones would be unavailable to meet with the media, attributing the absence to a back injury Jones suffered during the game. The second-year signal-caller played Sunday's entire contest, but was seen afterward walking into the X-ray room at the stadium, per ESPN.

According to NFL Media, Jones' X-rays came back negative, and it's believed he is suffering from back spasms. This is an overall positive outcome, although Jones' status for Week 2 is uncertain at this point.

The 24-year-old Jones was sacked twice and had two turnovers in the Patriots' sloppy loss, his first game starting with senior assistant Matt Patricia serving as the offensive play-caller. Jones' initial X-rays were negative, per NFL Media, but he underwent further evaluation in New England.

All in all, Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday. His fellow Alabama alumnus, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, had the more efficient day, throwing for 270 yards and routinely connecting with new No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots (0-1) and head coach Bill Belichick, who have not beaten Tagovailoa's Dolphins in four attempts, are scheduled to visit the Steelers (1-0) next Sunday.