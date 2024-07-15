Happy Monday, everyone! John Breech is busy processing the latest Tee Higgins news (more below), so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL in the Pick Six Newsletter.

1. Vikings' Addison arrested on suspicion of DUI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested late Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, as the California Highway Patrol reported. The 22-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce near Los Angeles International Airport, and released from custody hours later. Addison's arrest comes almost exactly one year after he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour in Minnesota and ultimately received a misdemeanor charge. It also comes less than a week after teammate Khyree Jackson, a rookie fourth-round draft pick, was killed in a Maryland car crash.

2. Jets adding fuel to Davante Adams trade talks

Adams, the star Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, joked recently that former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers has been "in (my) ear" about a reunion in New York. Rodgers and the Jets have only stirred the rumor mill since, with the former hinting he's excited to play with Adams again "soon" and fellow Jets like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson now openly envisioning a Gang Green offense featuring Adams, even as the Raiders pass-catcher publicly downplays the possibility.

3. Triplets rankings: Bears, Vikings have major upside

Jared Dubin is taking stock of every team's top offensive trio -- quarterback, running back and No. 1 pass catcher -- ahead of training camp. Compiling votes from a dozen different CBS Sports analysts, he's got two different NFC North squads in the middle of the pack as high-upside units:

20. Minnesota Vikings (QB: J.J. McCarthy RB: Aaron Jones WR: Justin Jefferson)

Justin Jefferson is more than enough to carry a team on his own. And Jones, despite being 29, is still playing at a really high level. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year and had a career-high 62% rushing success rate. McCarthy will also be put in a position to succeed by his supporting cast and a really strong play-caller in Kevin O'Connell. This is aggressive, but it also feels right.

19. Chicago Bears (QB: Caleb Williams RB: D'Andre Swift WR: D.J. Moore)

If we were able to include the entire skill-position corps in this rankings, the Bears would be even higher. Given where they were two years ago, the embarrassment of riches they know have is incredible. Not just Swift and Moore, but Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Cole Kmet. Williams is in arguably the best position of any No. 1 pick in recent memory. If he hits the ground running, Chicago should rank much higher next year.

4. Ex-Ravens star Jacoby Jones dies at 40

One of the celebrated members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl team, Jones passed away at his home in New Orleans, the team confirmed over the weekend. A retired All-Pro wide receiver and return specialist, Jones split eight of his nine NFL seasons between the Ravens and Houston Texans, breaking the NFL record for longest kick return in Super Bowl history (108) to help Baltimore hoist its last trophy.

5. Tee Higgins set to play out contract in 2024

Tee Higgins is under contract with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing his franchise tag earlier this offseason, but don't count on any adjustment of said deal before the 2024 season. The two sides will not reach a new long-term deal ahead of Tuesday's deadline for tagged players to sign an extension, NFL Media reported. That means Higgins is officially headed for free agency following the season, after previously seeking a trade out of Cincinnati due to stalled contract talks.

6. Pre-camp reality checks: Dak out of Dallas in 2025?

