Aside from Player of the Year and other individual honors, the All-Pro list is the highest form of recognition NFL players receive annually. There were 12 first-time All-Pros on the defensive side of the ball last year, including all four linebacker selections. Who are some of the candidates to earn All-Pro status for the first time this season? CBS Sports provides one name, and some others to consider, at each position.

Edge rusher: Jared Verse (Browns)

Verse had the sixth-most pressures (80) last season. He relies supremely on his bull rush, but could take his game to another level if he is able to craft more hand-fighting moves to counter. Los Angeles had multiple players capable of pushing the pocket and Verse went under the radar because so much of the pass-rush production was attributed to the collective. In a new setting, can he start to change that narrative?

Over the past five years, nine of the 14 edge rushers selected to the first- or second-team All-Pro teams were taken in the first round. Verse was the 19th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Abdul Carter of the Giants is one to monitor as being capable of ascending to this tier. Jacksonville's Josh Hines-Allen finished with the second-most pressures (95) and the sixth-highest pressure rate (18.2%) last season, but is 29 years old and voters have obviously been hesitant to place that label on him. Jaelan Phillips (Panthers) and Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers) are a few others to add to the conversation.

Interior defensive linemen: Byron Murphy II (Seahawks)

Murphy has been willing to do the dirty work in Seattle's defense to free up an arsenal of edge rushers. He still amassed his own personal achievements, however. The Seattle lineman ranked No. 19 in pressures (50) among players with 200+-pass-rush snaps in 2025, according to TruMedia. He registered seven sacks, which were eighth-most among interior defenders.

Derrick Brown (Panthers) and Jordan Davis (Eagles) were a few other considerations, but nose tackles traditionally are not represented unless it is Dexter Lawrence, who averaged six sacks when he was on the list in 2022-2023. New England's Milton Williams was the primary contender to Murphy.

Seven of the 11 defensive tackles named first- or second-team All-Pro over the past five years were former first-round picks. Murphy was the No. 16 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Linebackers: Carson Schwesinger (Browns)

Linebacker is perhaps the greatest example of box score scouting not necessarily translating to on-field performance. Through the years, there have been several high-volume tacklers who were getting driven out of the box and making plays in the second and third level of the defense. Where the play is being made is important. Schwesinger had 11 tackles for a loss last season, which was fourth-best among off-ball linebackers; behind the Vikings' Eric Wilson (17), Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks (13) and Raiders' Devin White (11). Wilson plays in an aggressive scheme, Brooks has already been named an All-Pro and White is joining a new team. Schwesinger has great range and is comfortable making plays in space.

Linebacker is one of two positions -- safety being the other -- where the number of non-first picks to be named All-Pro is larger than the alternative. Schwesinger was a second-round pick named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.

Predicting first-time NFL All-Pros at every offensive position: Caleb Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs among young stars Josh Edwards

Cornerbacks: Jaycee Horn (Panthers)

Cornerback is easily the most difficult position to project, because results are volatile year-over-year and the usual suspects have already attained that status.

Horn is somehow only 26 years old despite being on the cusp of his sixth NFL season. He was limited to 22 games over the first three years of his career, but has missed just three games over the past two seasons. Carolina rewarded him with a contract extension in March of 25 before he picked off five passes. An improved defensive front, with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, should give Horn even more chances to create turnovers in 2026.

Cleveland's Denzel Ward has not been named an All-Pro, but it is a little late in his career to expect that to change. Joey Porter Jr. may have been a consideration had he not missed a lot of time during training camp. Baltimore's Nate Wiggins is a profile worthy of the topic, but availability has been an issue. Jacksonville's Travis Hunter and Cincinnati's DJ Turner were a few sleepers.

Safety: Nick Emmanwori (Seahawks)

There are several young, up-and-coming players who will be a part of the conversation in the next few years, but Emmanwori played an impactful role on a Super Bowl-winning defense. The South Carolina product essentially missed four games recovering from an injury, so the hope is that he is able to play a full season with a boosted resume. The chaos created by Mike Macdonald's front should create opportunities for Emmanwori and others on the back end.

At 6-foot-3-inches, Emmanwori is able to use his length to muddy pass windows and cover a lot of ground.

Ten of 13 All-Pro safeties over the past five years were top 100 overall draft picks. A torn Achilles in 2025 cost Detroit's Brian Branch a position on the list.