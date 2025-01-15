Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is busy reviewing all his predictions for the next round of playoff action, wondering if he's right to back a certain underdog. So today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from the latest coaching buzz to Pete Prisco's own postseason predictions:

1. Coaching buzz: Witten to Dallas? Tomlin staying

USATSI

Here's a spin around the carousel of coaching jobs, with new reports and rumors dropping by the day:

2. Ranking the NFL's eight remaining playoff teams

Only eight clubs are left in the race to Super Bowl LIX, but which ones are best positioned to advance? Bryan DeArdo ranked each of the remaining contenders, and you might be surprised that the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were not his No. 1 choice:

1. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have been tremendous, but the Ravens are anything but a two-man show. Baltimore's offense boats a tough, physical offensive line, two talented tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and an underrated supporting cast at the skill positions. ... Defensively, the Ravens have one of the NFL's top pass rushing duos in Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. ... If they can get past the divisional round, the Ravens might be my pick to not only get to the Super Bowl, but to win it.

3. Prisco's Playoff Picks: Bills sneak by Ravens

Getty Images

Pete Prisco isn't afraid to be bold with his postseason predictions. So who does he like in the divisional round? Here are his projections for each of this weekend's matchups:

Chiefs 30, Texans 21: The Chiefs have had offensive line issues this season, but they've been better the past month. With Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy on the field together, look for the Chiefs to roll on offense. Their defense will get the best of the Texans offensive line. That will lead to turnovers by C.J. Stroud that will propel the Chiefs to another AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs have had offensive line issues this season, but they've been better the past month. With Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy on the field together, look for the Chiefs to roll on offense. Their defense will get the best of the Texans offensive line. That will lead to turnovers by C.J. Stroud that will propel the Chiefs to another AFC Championship Game. Lions 34, Commanders 31: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will send a lot of looks at Jayden Daniels, but the rookie will hold up and make some big plays with his legs against the blitz. But in the end, it will be the Lions who advance with a strong showing from their offense, led by Jared Goff. He will hit some big shots down the field against the Commanders secondary to win it.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will send a lot of looks at Jayden Daniels, but the rookie will hold up and make some big plays with his legs against the blitz. But in the end, it will be the Lions who advance with a strong showing from their offense, led by Jared Goff. He will hit some big shots down the field against the Commanders secondary to win it. Eagles 23, Rams 20: The Eagles' plan here is simple, and it's the one they used to beat the Rams earlier this year: run the heck out of Saquon Barkley. But this Rams team is better than that one. The defense has grown up. ... Matthew Stafford is also one of the best postseason quarterbacks in history. It will be a lot closer than the first meeting.

The Eagles' plan here is simple, and it's the one they used to beat the Rams earlier this year: run the heck out of Saquon Barkley. But this Rams team is better than that one. The defense has grown up. ... Matthew Stafford is also one of the best postseason quarterbacks in history. It will be a lot closer than the first meeting. Bills 31, Ravens 30: This is the game of the week for many, matching the two top MVP candidates at quarterback. It will be decided by whichever defense plays best and gets the turnovers. I think it will be the Bills. Josh Allen will continue to take care of the football and hit big plays in the passing game, and the Bills will win a game for the ages on a late field goal by Tyler Bass.

4. Bills vs. Ravens weather: Frigid temps and snow?

Buffalo is no stranger to cold weather. Sure enough, the Bills' anticipated Sunday night showdown with the Ravens is set to be frigid. The latest forecasts call for temperatures to dip into the single digits around kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET, with snow showers also possible. A lake-effect snow warning is also in effect near Highmark Stadium over the coming days, setting the stage for a wintry postseason spectacle.

5. Biggest questions facing NFL's wild-card losers

Getty Images

While eight teams will play this weekend, another six are getting are a head start on the 2025 offseason after falling in the wild-card round. So we offered up pressing questions for each of the first-round losers. Here's a sample of the big-picture issues with which they'll have to reckon moving forward:

Chargers: How will Justin Herbert respond? Long heralded more for his prolific promise than big-game results, Justin Herbert passed the eye test with flying colors in his first go-round under Jim Harbaugh. But the big stage brought out a scary unwieldiness in the quarterback, which means Harbaugh's top priority this offseason is twofold: 1.) add a running mate for Ladd McConkey, and 2.) ensure his signal-caller doesn't let an 0-2 playoff record eat at his confidence.

Long heralded more for his prolific promise than big-game results, Justin Herbert passed the eye test with flying colors in his first go-round under Jim Harbaugh. But the big stage brought out a scary unwieldiness in the quarterback, which means Harbaugh's top priority this offseason is twofold: 1.) add a running mate for Ladd McConkey, and 2.) ensure his signal-caller doesn't let an 0-2 playoff record eat at his confidence. Packers: Will better health be enough? The Packers were solid this season, but they were rarely spectacular, and the biggest culprit might have been injuries: Jordan Love battled at least three notable ailments throughout the season, while some of his top pass targets, including Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, were all sidelined by the finish line. Do they just need a long breather? Better depth? A more reined-in Love? Or all of the above?

The Packers were solid this season, but they were rarely spectacular, and the biggest culprit might have been injuries: Jordan Love battled at least three notable ailments throughout the season, while some of his top pass targets, including Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, were all sidelined by the finish line. Do they just need a long breather? Better depth? A more reined-in Love? Or all of the above? Vikings: What is Sam Darnold's market now? At the end of December, Sam Darnold looked like a near-lock to secure a big-money contract offer from the Vikings, leading Kevin O'Connell's offense with fearlessness. Then he went from mildly skittish in a pivotal Week 18 loss to downright listless in an uglier playoff dud against the Los Angeles Rams. How will team brass define his complicated 2024 season? J.J. McCarthy is in tow, but he's also an unknown.

6. Colts to host NFL's first-ever Berlin game in 2025

Indianapolis didn't make the playoffs this season, but the Colts will make a massive trip next season, announcing this week they're scheduled to "host" the league's first regular-season matchup in Berlin, the capital of Germany, in 2025. The date and opponent for the overseas showdown are yet to be confirmed.