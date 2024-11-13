Happy midweek, everyone! Can you believe we've only got two more Wednesdays after this until Thanksgiving? The season sure does fly. Anyway, today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from Pete Prisco's Week 11 predictions to big-name coaching buzz for 2025:

1. Deion to Dallas? Big-name possibilities for 2025

Getty Images

Four different NFL teams currently employ head coaches who once played for the very franchises they now run. It got us thinking: Which ex-players could be next to grace the sidelines? We identified some big-name candidates for the 2025 coaching cycle, with none bigger than "Prime Time" himself:

Deion Sanders (Dallas Cowboys): One of the highest-profile coaches in all of sports, the outspoken Sanders was a glitzy ballhawk and return man for the Cowboys from 1995-1999. He's gone 38-16, with two conference titles, as the head man at Jackson State, and now Colorado, since 2022.

One of the highest-profile coaches in all of sports, the outspoken Sanders was a glitzy ballhawk and return man for the Cowboys from 1995-1999. He's gone 38-16, with two conference titles, as the head man at Jackson State, and now Colorado, since 2022. Aaron Glenn (New York Jets): The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator began his playing career with the Jets, arriving as a first-round draft pick in 1994 and leaving ranked in the team's top five all-time for interceptions. He's also a member of the Jets' honorary All-Time Four Decade Team.

The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator began his playing career with the Jets, arriving as a first-round draft pick in 1994 and leaving ranked in the team's top five all-time for interceptions. He's also a member of the Jets' honorary All-Time Four Decade Team. Mark Brunell (New Orleans Saints): The former Pro Bowl quarterback spent two seasons as Drew Brees' backup in New Orleans from 2008-2009. After a long run as a head coach for a private college, he joined Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit, and still serves as Jared Goff's position coach.

2. Giants noncommittal on Daniel Jones' status

If you're thinking about buying stock in Jones as New York's starting quarterback moving forward, well, what are you thinking, first of all? But in all seriousness, Giants brass is telegraphing a move, with general manager Joe Schoen declaring that "any decisions we make" regarding Jones' status "will be football decisions." That's code for: Don't accuse us of trying to avoid paying guarantees on Jones' deal once we finally pull the plug on him as our starter. Drew Lock is on track to take over in short order.

3. Prisco's Week 11 picks: Bills outlast Chiefs

USATSI

Pete Prisco is back with predictions for every single Week 11 contest. Here's a sampling:

Eagles 31, Commanders 24: The Eagles have righted things on both sides of the ball. The offense has come alive. The Commanders are coming off a tough loss to the Steelers. Rookie Jayden Daniels has played well, but on the short week this is a tough ask. The Eagles win it.

The Eagles have righted things on both sides of the ball. The offense has come alive. The Commanders are coming off a tough loss to the Steelers. Rookie Jayden Daniels has played well, but on the short week this is a tough ask. The Eagles win it. Steelers 30, Ravens 27: This is an enormous game for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have had defensive issues for a long time, which could be a problem in this one. The Steelers are the better defensive team, and they will control Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense just a little.

This is an enormous game for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have had defensive issues for a long time, which could be a problem in this one. The Steelers are the better defensive team, and they will control Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense just a little. Bills 27, Chiefs 23: This is the game of the week, with the Bills trying to beat their nemesis and the Chiefs trying to stay undefeated. The Chiefs haven't looked great on offense this season, while the Bills and Josh Allen have most of the time. This is one of those games Allen and the Buffalo offense will outplay the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Bills win it.

4. Injury alerts: Pacheco back? Lawrence out again

Here's the latest on key names and their availability:

5. QB Power Rankings: Burrow chasing Jackson

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Every week, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from most promising to most concerning. And boy is there a spicy battle up top, where Lamar Jackson remains No. 1 but AFC North rival Joe Burrow is gaining ground as the new No. 2. Other signal-callers on the move in Week 11's pecking order include Kyler Murray, who's leaped into the top 10; and Russell Wilson, who's now inside the top 15.

6. Mahomes, Kelce homes burglarized during season

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten on the field, but not for a lack of effort from their opponents ... on and off the field. Within hours of the team's Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints back in October, both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their area homes burglarized, according to The Kansas City Star. Intruders allegedly took $20,000 from Kelce's property.