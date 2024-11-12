The Las Vegas Raiders have one of their offensive playmakers back with the team this week. Tight end Michael Mayer, who was the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, returned to practice after missing a month due to personal reasons.

The Raiders, nor Mayer, disclosed the reason for his absence.

Mayer was added to the non-football injury list on Oct. 11 and remained there until this week's return to practice. The Raiders had a bye in Week 10 and will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 on Sunday.

His last game was the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In that matchup, he had one reception for seven yards. The 23-year-old has played in three games, with two starts. He has four receptions for 21 yards so far in 2024.

Last season, he had 27 catches for 304 yards with two touchdowns in his rookie year.

Rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers has been the team's No. 1 tight end so far this season. Bowers has 57 receptions for 580 yards with two touchdowns through the Raiders' first nine games. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-7 and is last in the AFC West.