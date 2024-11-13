Nothing ignites a good NFL discussion quite like quarterbacks. And it makes sense: They're the most important ingredient in a championship recipe. All signal-callers, of course, are at least partially a product of their situations, but that means their current standing can be a good barometer for a team's Super Bowl hopes.
With that in mind, this is how we'd sort today's starting quarterbacks right now (with some short-term projection baked in). These rankings change as the season unfolds, as they're based more on current standing than the bigger picture, built to tell the story of each quarterback's respective rise and fall.
Without further ado, the Week 11 pecking order:
2024 NFL QB Power Rankings
|1
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|At this point, Jackson would have to try not to win a second straight MVP. He's essentially uncontainable on the move, and his flick-of-the-wrist accuracy is at an all-time high, producing 24 touchdowns to just two interceptions through 10 games.
|2
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|The AFC North has two legitimate MVP candidates, it seems. While Burrow's still not getting adequate defensive support, he's been rifling it while on the move as well as anyone. In fact, his gunslinging alone might still drive the Bengals into the playoff picture down the stretch. (+1)
|3
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|A remade and now banged-up supporting cast has forced him to fight through some uglier days through the air. Fortunately, Allen's still a tank on the ground, averaging almost 5 yards per run. (-1)
|4
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|The Pittsburgh Steelers put some actual heat on him in a Week 10 defeat, but the rookie has maintained elite chemistry with Terry McLaurin, offering one of the liveliest arms in the league.
|5
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|How can a guy throw five picks in one game (!) and still be considered a top-five passer? Just look at the way Goff finished against the Houston Texans. On the rare times he's not sharp for Detroit, he's been very composed and resilient. It's a far cry from his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
|6
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Gradually, quietly, Hurts has reclaimed his elite form. Loose ball control reared its head against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been on-target and in control for five straight decisive wins. (+1)
|7
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Jim Harbaugh has coined him "Beast Herbert," even though he's largely been tasked with "guarding victories" rather than slinging it all over the yard. Still, his downfield precision has been a plus. (-1)
|8
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
|What an odd year for he and the 49ers. His numbers are easily the iffiest of his young career, yet he's remained a game-changer for Kyle Shanahan thanks to his play-extending footwork.
|9
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|Speaking of odd years, Mahomes is almost exclusively winning on the margins, leaning on the Chiefs defense to start 9-0. Like early-stage Tom Brady, his best current trait is ... inevitability.
|10
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|His confidence and decisiveness in the pocket are both way up, and he's been as good as ever on the move, averaging more than 8 yards per carry. It's no wonder the Cardinals are in the mix. (+6)
|11
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|The notoriously gutsy thrower still ranks among NFL leaders in accuracy (70.6%), but it's fair to wonder how long he can withstand such a battered setup, now down lineman Tristan Wirfs. (-1)
|12
Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB
|A week of rest surely did this young man some good. Not only has he played through multiple injuries, but the Packers need him to settle in rather than try for home runs on every drive. (+2)
|13
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB
|The 2024 Falcons have basically gone as Cousins has gone, which is to say wow-worthy one week and head-scratching the next. If he's well-protected, he can still guide Atlanta to the dance. (-2)
|14
Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|Let's give a warm welcome back to Seattle Seahawks-era Russell Wilson. Not all of his bombs are on-target, but his 3-0 start as QB1 has showcased renewed zeal as a play-action shot-taker. (+4)
|15
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
|His bumpy Week 10 against the Detroit Lions was a microcosm of the Texans' season, including impressive tight-window bullets as well as untimely turnovers. His offensive help is quite unsteady.
|16
Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB
|The Vikings have yet to lose a game because of Darnold, but their early-season hero has tried to change that in recent weeks, forcing way too many balls into traffic. He owes the defense. (-4)
|17
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|The Rams are under .500 in part because of an early-year inability to stay healthy around Stafford. The big-armed vet hasn't helped steady the ship, though, with seven picks in nine games. (-4)
|18
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
|Tagovailoa's trademark accuracy has mostly been on display since his return from injury, restoring Miami to a level of general competence. He's still battling stretches of trying to do too much. (-1)
|19
Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB
|As you can see, this whole area of the ranking is occupied by talented, if overzealous, risk-takers. Smith remains a tough out late in games, but he also digs his own holes behind an always-iffy line.
|20
Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB
|Who knew that axing Dennis Allen and picking up Marquez Valdes-Scantling would revive Carr's deep ball? The Saints are still just trying to play spoiler, but he at least showed life in Week 10. (+2)
|21
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
|If not for the Kansas City Chiefs blocking a walk-off field goal try, Nix would've beaten -- and outplayed -- Patrick Mahomes on the road. His poise and athleticism are both impressive. (+4)
|22
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
|Like fellow rookie Bo Nix, the first-rounder isn't a remarkably polished decision-maker through the air, but his natural mobility and feel for the moment prove he belongs. He's on the rise. (+1)
|23
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB
|Tom Brady defied Father Time when he switched teams at the end of his career. Rodgers is most definitely not following suit. He fully looks 40, struggling to stay nimble for the sinking Jets. (-3)
|24
Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB
|Winston will retain the Browns' starting gig coming out of the bye despite a three-pick showing beforehand. No matter what, Cleveland is in shambles. At least he offers a big-play arm. (+3)
|25
Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB
|His return to the lineup after injury was bittersweet: His pocket presence left something to be desired against a busy Los Angeles Chargers front, but he got Calvin Ridley involved deep. (+4)
|26
Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB
|It took all of two weeks for everyone to start relitigating the Colts' move to bench Anthony Richardson. Flacco's wealth of experience has yet to translate to a more stable passing game.
|27
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
|Another year, another quarterback, but same issues in Chicago. Williams may not help the Bears' cause with frenetic movement and hesitant passing, but his staff just got a major shakeup. (-3)
|28
Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB
|The bar's been lowered so much that if he merely doesn't turn the ball over multiple times, it's a win. Still, two straight victories as the shepherd of a run-first attack should help his confidence. (+4)
|29
Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Forced into action against the Minnesota Vikings with Trevor Lawrence nursing a bad shoulder, the former first-rounder got greedy to lose an ugly game. He could remain in place for an ailing team.
|30
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
|All signs point to the flailing Giants finally pulling the plug on Jones' athletic but wholly inconsistent run as the starter. Drew Lock is the next man up in New York; he at least whips it downfield. (-2)
|31
Desmond Ridder Las Vegas Raiders QB
|The Raiders didn't commit to a quarterback going into their Week 10 bye, but Ridder was the last man under center after replacing Gardner Minshew. He's still fresh on the scene in Las Vegas. (-2)
|32
Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB
|Dak Prescott is done for the year due to a hamstring injury, and Rush is coming off a listless start in his place. It's very possible No. 3 Trey Lance will seize the role for the Cowboys in short order. (-1)