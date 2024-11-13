1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

At this point, Jackson would have to try not to win a second straight MVP. He's essentially uncontainable on the move, and his flick-of-the-wrist accuracy is at an all-time high, producing 24 touchdowns to just two interceptions through 10 games.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The AFC North has two legitimate MVP candidates, it seems. While Burrow's still not getting adequate defensive support, he's been rifling it while on the move as well as anyone. In fact, his gunslinging alone might still drive the Bengals into the playoff picture down the stretch. (+1)

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

A remade and now banged-up supporting cast has forced him to fight through some uglier days through the air. Fortunately, Allen's still a tank on the ground, averaging almost 5 yards per run. (-1)

4 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers put some actual heat on him in a Week 10 defeat, but the rookie has maintained elite chemistry with Terry McLaurin, offering one of the liveliest arms in the league.

5 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

How can a guy throw five picks in one game (!) and still be considered a top-five passer? Just look at the way Goff finished against the Houston Texans. On the rare times he's not sharp for Detroit, he's been very composed and resilient. It's a far cry from his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Gradually, quietly, Hurts has reclaimed his elite form. Loose ball control reared its head against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been on-target and in control for five straight decisive wins. (+1)

7 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Jim Harbaugh has coined him "Beast Herbert," even though he's largely been tasked with "guarding victories" rather than slinging it all over the yard. Still, his downfield precision has been a plus. (-1)

8 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

What an odd year for he and the 49ers. His numbers are easily the iffiest of his young career, yet he's remained a game-changer for Kyle Shanahan thanks to his play-extending footwork.

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Speaking of odd years, Mahomes is almost exclusively winning on the margins, leaning on the Chiefs defense to start 9-0. Like early-stage Tom Brady, his best current trait is ... inevitability.

10 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

His confidence and decisiveness in the pocket are both way up, and he's been as good as ever on the move, averaging more than 8 yards per carry. It's no wonder the Cardinals are in the mix. (+6)

11 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

The notoriously gutsy thrower still ranks among NFL leaders in accuracy (70.6%), but it's fair to wonder how long he can withstand such a battered setup, now down lineman Tristan Wirfs. (-1)

12 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

A week of rest surely did this young man some good. Not only has he played through multiple injuries, but the Packers need him to settle in rather than try for home runs on every drive. (+2)

13 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

The 2024 Falcons have basically gone as Cousins has gone, which is to say wow-worthy one week and head-scratching the next. If he's well-protected, he can still guide Atlanta to the dance. (-2)

14 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Let's give a warm welcome back to Seattle Seahawks-era Russell Wilson. Not all of his bombs are on-target, but his 3-0 start as QB1 has showcased renewed zeal as a play-action shot-taker. (+4)

15 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

His bumpy Week 10 against the Detroit Lions was a microcosm of the Texans' season, including impressive tight-window bullets as well as untimely turnovers. His offensive help is quite unsteady.

16 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

The Vikings have yet to lose a game because of Darnold, but their early-season hero has tried to change that in recent weeks, forcing way too many balls into traffic. He owes the defense. (-4)

17 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The Rams are under .500 in part because of an early-year inability to stay healthy around Stafford. The big-armed vet hasn't helped steady the ship, though, with seven picks in nine games. (-4)

18 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tagovailoa's trademark accuracy has mostly been on display since his return from injury, restoring Miami to a level of general competence. He's still battling stretches of trying to do too much. (-1)

19 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

As you can see, this whole area of the ranking is occupied by talented, if overzealous, risk-takers. Smith remains a tough out late in games, but he also digs his own holes behind an always-iffy line.

20 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

Who knew that axing Dennis Allen and picking up Marquez Valdes-Scantling would revive Carr's deep ball? The Saints are still just trying to play spoiler, but he at least showed life in Week 10. (+2)

21 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

If not for the Kansas City Chiefs blocking a walk-off field goal try, Nix would've beaten -- and outplayed -- Patrick Mahomes on the road. His poise and athleticism are both impressive. (+4)

22 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Like fellow rookie Bo Nix, the first-rounder isn't a remarkably polished decision-maker through the air, but his natural mobility and feel for the moment prove he belongs. He's on the rise. (+1)

23 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

Tom Brady defied Father Time when he switched teams at the end of his career. Rodgers is most definitely not following suit. He fully looks 40, struggling to stay nimble for the sinking Jets. (-3)

24 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

Winston will retain the Browns' starting gig coming out of the bye despite a three-pick showing beforehand. No matter what, Cleveland is in shambles. At least he offers a big-play arm. (+3)

25 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

His return to the lineup after injury was bittersweet: His pocket presence left something to be desired against a busy Los Angeles Chargers front, but he got Calvin Ridley involved deep. (+4)

26 Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB

It took all of two weeks for everyone to start relitigating the Colts' move to bench Anthony Richardson. Flacco's wealth of experience has yet to translate to a more stable passing game.

27 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Another year, another quarterback, but same issues in Chicago. Williams may not help the Bears' cause with frenetic movement and hesitant passing, but his staff just got a major shakeup. (-3)

28 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

The bar's been lowered so much that if he merely doesn't turn the ball over multiple times, it's a win. Still, two straight victories as the shepherd of a run-first attack should help his confidence. (+4)

29 Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Forced into action against the Minnesota Vikings with Trevor Lawrence nursing a bad shoulder, the former first-rounder got greedy to lose an ugly game. He could remain in place for an ailing team.

30 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

All signs point to the flailing Giants finally pulling the plug on Jones' athletic but wholly inconsistent run as the starter. Drew Lock is the next man up in New York; he at least whips it downfield. (-2)

31 Desmond Ridder Las Vegas Raiders QB

The Raiders didn't commit to a quarterback going into their Week 10 bye, but Ridder was the last man under center after replacing Gardner Minshew. He's still fresh on the scene in Las Vegas. (-2)

32 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB