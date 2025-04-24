The 2024 season did not go as planned for their San Francisco 49ers. Expected to contend for the Super Bowl, they were ravaged by injuries right from the start of the season, and they instead went from first to worst in the NFC West and saw their record plummet from 12-5 in 2023 to just 6-11 this past season.

The injuries seemingly hit everywhere, especially on offense. Christian McCaffrey appeared in just four games. Brandon Aiyuk lasted only seven before tearing his ACL. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Trent Williams ... you name the star or starter-level contributor, and he probably missed some time at one point or another.

It wasn't much better on defense. Fred Warner lasted the whole year but Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Kevin Givens, Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and more all had to sit games with injuries, while Dre Greenlaw only made it back for two games after his Achilles tear. De'Vondre Campbell was suspended by the team toward the end of the year. They were even devastated by tragedy, as Charvarius Ward had to miss several games mourning the death of a child.

The offseason has brought about a ton of change. Gone is Samuel, one of the offense's foundational players in recent seasons, shipped out to Washington for draft pick compensation. Guard Aaron Banks left in free agency, as did defensive starters Hargrave, Hufanga, Ward and Greenlaw. The Niners also brought back Robert Saleh as their new defensive coordinator. And they're eventually going to have to figure out the contract situations of both Brock Purdy and George Kittle.

In other words, there are a whole lot of moving parts around here, and there's a lot at stake this week. Let's take a look at what's on San Francisco's plate heading into the draft.

San Francisco 49ers team needs

San Francisco 49ers 2025 draft picks

Overall selections: 10

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 11



2 No. 43



3 No. 75



3* No. 100 (compensatory)



4 No. 113



4* No. 138 (compensatory)



5 No. 160



7 No. 227



7* No. 249 (compensatory)



7* No. 252 (compensatory)





San Francisco 49ers mock drafts, projections

R.J. White: Kelvin Banks Jr. ... The Dolphins feel like Banks' floor, but I think he's an even better fit in San Francisco, where he can immediately slot in at left guard while developing as the team's left tackle of the future in Kyle Shanahan's offense. It's the type of selection that gives Shanahan both short-term and long-term help, especially as his team may not be in position to select a franchise left tackle very often should the 49ers quickly rebound from last year's disaster.

Chris Trapasso: Mason Graham ... With the departures of Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, the 49ers are thin at defensive tackle. Graham is as pro-ready as they come at the position. Plus, the 49ers have four top-100 picks, six in the top 160 and 12 selections overall. Plenty of ammo to make this selection.

Ryan Wilson: Mason Graham ... I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.

Josh Edwards: Mykel Williams ... San Francisco does not often stray from the prototypical looking defensive linemen. They want length to not only leverage the opponent, but impact pass lanes. Mykel Williams is still a relatively young prospect who has all the traits to be the next success story in the Bay Area.