Mere hours way from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, rumors are flying all over the place, as per usual.

One wildly interesting one comes courtesy of NFL Media, which reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars -- currently owners of the No. 5 overall selection -- are plotting a move up to the No. 2 pick, where they would then select Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

"My understanding is the Jacksonville Jaguars are plotting a potential move to No. 2," Ian Rapoport said. "It's not done, and I don't think anything will be done until they're on the clock. And I don't even know if the Browns are gonna do it. But the Jaguars are, at least, plotting.

"It's interesting because if they do this, then it would be a significant move. They would probably give up major future draft capital -- maybe a first-round pick -- likely to go get Travis Hunter."

Jacksonville definitely needs another receiver to pair with Brian Thomas Jr., who had an explosive rookie season. The Jaguars traded away Christian Kirk this offseason and also allowed tight end Evan Engram to leave in free agency. They signed Dyami Brown to pair with Thomas and Gabe Davis, but there's not a true No. 2 receiver in the mix.

The Jags could also use help at cornerback, even after signing slot corner Jourdan Lewis. They have Tyson Campbell to man one perimeter spot but could certainly use an upgrade across from him. So in that sense, Hunter makes perfect sense as a target. (He makes sense for any team, really. He's an elite player on both sides of the ball. There's a reason he's probably going to be the No. 2 pick.)

The rationale from Cleveland's side would be obvious.

"If you're the Browns, then you just load up with draft capital for a quarterback next year and kind of keep moving like that," Rapoport reported. "It would be a big move and it would shake up the draft and it is certainly something we are watching for here on Night One."

The Browns have holes everywhere on the roster, but most notably under center. The Deshaun Watson era is almost certainly over. Either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is currently set to be the starter, and neither of them are long-term answers.

If the Browns aren't in love with any of Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or any of the other quarterbacks potentially available to them after Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall, there could be merit to trade-down possibilities if they get a massive offer, and it sounds like the Jags might be prepared to make one. Of course, given how special a prospect Hunter is, there's also the possibility that Cleveland just sticks in its spot and picks him instead, allowing him to play both ways for the Browns.