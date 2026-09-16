It was a good start to the season for me with my NFL picks as I was above .500 both straight up and against the spread. I'll take it.

Like I said last week, Week 1 can be a challenge, so I will take my 12-4 straight-up record last week and my 9-7 mark against the spread.

Normally Week 2 is get-even week, a chance for bad teams to play better and for good teams to show maybe they weren't as good as we thought. I took that somewhat into account making these picks.

Get-even week doesn't always work, but I like the theory.

For example, the Chargers will beat the Raiders and cover this week after a terrible showing in losing to the Cardinals at home last week. Several other teams that lost last week will get right as well.

Let's keep it rolling with another winning week.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-4.5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

This will be a treat to watch. Both offenses can roll up big numbers and the defenses have issues. But playing on the road on a short week is always a challenge and it will be for the Lions. Look for Josh Allen to win a shootout with Jared Goff and the Lions' offense. Enjoy the fireworks.

Pick: Bills 36, Lions 30

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (+2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers were mauled on defense last week by the Bears. This Falcons offense isn't close to that. But I think they will just hand it to Bijan Robinson to keep the Panthers off the field. Falcons win it behind Robinson's big day.

Pick: Falcons 21, Panthers 17

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-5.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Vikings. But the marquee matchup is the Brian Flores defense against the explosive Bears offense. At home, look for the Chicago offense to keep it rolling. Bears take it.

Pick: Bears 30, Vikings 24

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Titans were bad in losing to the Jets last week, while Philadelphia did some good things in its victory over the Commanders. I think that will carry over as the Eagles' defense plays better in this one. Eagles roll as the offense also puts up some nice numbers.

Pick: Eagles 30, Titans 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

New England has been off for a while since losing the opener to the Seahawks. The offense was bad that night. It will be better here. The Steelers didn't do much on offense in the victory over the Falcons, which I think will carry over in this one. This is a low-scoring game with the Pats winning it.

Pick: Patriots 21, Steelers 14

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Packers are playing consecutive road games and blew a double-digit lead against the Vikings in Week 1. So they have to be focused here. The Jets looked good in beating the Titans, but this is a big step up in competition. Look for the Packers to bounce back.

Pick: Packers 27, Jets 20

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Browns are back in Florida after their horrible showing in Week 1 in Jacksonville. The Bucs lost to the Bengals on the road but the defense played well. Look for Baker Mayfield to bounce back after a turnover-plagued game. Bucs big.

Pick: Buccaneers 30, Browns 10

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Saints are out on the road for a second-consecutive week. That's tough for a young team. It's even tougher facing this Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson looked great last week and has the feel of another potential MVP. There are injuries at receiver, but I think they can work around that here.

Pick: Ravens 33, Saints 20

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is one of the best games of the weekend. The marquee matchup is Joe Burrow and the passing game against the Texans' defense. That defense was shredded by Josh Allen last week. The unit will bounce back and play better here, while C.J. Stroud does enough on offense to win it.

Pick: Texans 28, Bengals 23

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Jaguars are riding high after blowing out Cleveland, while the Broncos are coming off a bad loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. The Jaguars went to Denver and beat them last December and I think they will beat them again. Look for a big game from Bhayshul Tuten running it for Jacksonville.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Broncos 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chargers are almost in a must-win situation with the schedule they face in the next six weeks. The loss last week at home to the Cardinals was embarrassing. The Raiders beat the Dolphins, but this is a big step up for them. I see the Chargers bouncing back and the offense actually showing some life.

Pick: Chargers 24, Raiders 16

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Both of these teams are 0-1, so this is a big game for both. The Cowboys' defense was bad in the loss to the Giants in Week 1. I think they regroup here to limit the Commanders, while Dak Prescott has a big day.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Cardinals shocked a lot of people by beating the Chargers last week on the road. But now they face the Super Bowl champs. Even with Drew Lock at quarterback, that's a tough challenge. Seattle will be rested too. This will be low scoring, but Seattle takes it.

Pick: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 13

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Dolphins stayed on the West Coast after losing to the Raiders, while the 49ers have extra rest after playing last Thursday. That matters for an older team. But they are also the better team. This will get out of hand.

Pick: 49ers 29, Dolphins 10

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Chiefs ran it down the Broncos' throats Monday night and will try to do the same to the Colts, who struggled last week against the Ravens. Look for Kenneth Walker III again to key the offense for the Chiefs, but I think the passing game will come alive too. Chiefs take it.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Colts 17

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Giants looked good in beating the Cowboys on Sunday night, while the Rams looked awful in losing to the 49ers in Australia. They will make amends for that here. Matthew Stafford will light up the Giants. Look for the Rams to get back on track.

Pick: Rams 30, Giants 14