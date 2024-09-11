Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from Pete Prisco's Week 2 predictions to major injury updates:

1. Prisco's Week 2 picks: Titans, Vikings win upsets

USATSI

Pete Prisco went 10-6 making Week 1 picks despite the notorious uncertainty of the season-opening slate, and now he's back with predictions for every single Week 2 contest. Here's a sampling:

Bills 28, Dolphins 24: Josh Allen has owned the Miami Dolphins in his career with an 11-2 record. That won't change in this one. It's always tough on the Bills playing in the heat, but this is a night game.

Josh Allen has owned the Miami Dolphins in his career with an 11-2 record. That won't change in this one. It's always tough on the Bills playing in the heat, but this is a night game. Vikings 22, 49ers 21: The 49ers pushed around a good Jets defense without Christian McCaffrey. This Minnesota defense impressed against New York and I think they will play well here.

The 49ers pushed around a good Jets defense without Christian McCaffrey. This Minnesota defense impressed against New York and I think they will play well here. Titans 23, Jets 20: These two looked bad in opening-week losses. The Jets defense had major issues. ... The Titans defense was outstanding last week. That defense will keep them in this one.

2. Justin Fields on track to start Week 2 for Steelers

Russell Wilson remains first on Pittsburgh's quarterback depth chart, but the Steelers are playing it safe with the veteran as he recovers from an aggravated calf injury. Hence the team is "preparing as if" Fields will get a second straight start against the Denver Broncos, Wilson's former club.

3. QB Power Rankings: Colts' Richardson on the rise

Every week throughout the 2024 season, we're ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks, from most dangerous to most concerning. Patrick Mahomes remains the chief of the pecking order, but a few of his fellow AFC gunslingers are on the rise, including Indianapolis Colts youngster Anthony Richardson (up five spots to No. 20 overall) and the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (up four spots to No. 10).

4. McCaffrey unlikely to play due to Achilles injury

Absent from the San Francisco 49ers' season-opening win over the New York Jets due to a calf injury, star running back Christian McCaffrey is believed to be a long shot to suit up in Week 2, according to NFL Media, after coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters McCaffrey is also battling Achilles tendinitis. Backup Jordan Mason, who exploded for 140+ yards in Week 1, is on track to remain the top ball-carrier.

5. How will Packers fare after Jordan Love's injury?

Getty Images

Green Bay will not be putting the star quarterback on injured reserve after his Week 1 MCL sprain, which suggests the Packers expect him back within four weeks. But how will the NFC contender hold up with Malik Willis now under center? SportsLine's Projection Model indicates a potential three-game absence would drop the Packers' expected win total from 9.7 to 9.2, with playoff chances dipping to 55%.

6. Panthers star Derrick Brown done for the season

As if Week 1 wasn't ugly enough for Carolina, the team is now set to be without arguably its top player for the remainder of the year. Brown suffered a knee injury in the team's season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the Panthers placed the Pro Bowler on injured reserve, ending his 2024 campaign.