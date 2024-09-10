The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback for another week, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday. Fields gets the start over Russell Wilson in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The decision means Wilson, who is still dealing with a calf injury, won't get to face the team that cut him loose this offseason.

In Week 1, Fields started and led the Steelers to an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He went 17 of 23 for 156 yards in addition to his 57 yards on 14 carries. While he didn't lead the Steelers into the end zone, Fields did engineer six drives that ended with Chris Boswell field goals.

Fields' successful start included a 12-yard run on a third-down play on Pittsburgh's opening drive that led to a field goal, a 12-yard completion to George Pickens on the Steelers' next drive that also led to a field goal, and completions of 33 and 40 yards downfield to Pickens that -- you guessed it -- also set up Boswell field goals.

Wilson missed significant time this summer after he initially injured his calf just before the start of training camp. Despite his limited practice reps, Wilson played well enough during the preseason to maintain his pole position over Fields as Pittsburgh's QB1. He went 10 of 12 passing during his two preseason games.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh's offense will face a Denver defense that gave up 26 points during its Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos were specifically soft against the run, as Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker rumbled for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Expect the Steelers to test Denver's run defense early and often with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.