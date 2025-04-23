The Chicago Bears have endured a slew of rebuilds and regime changes in recent years, cycling through one young quarterback after another along the way, with Justin Fields and Mitchell Trubisky among the short-lived "saviors" under center. They enter 2025 hoping that their latest big-name investment, former No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, will headline a long-anticipated turnaround.

Williams was equally energetic and frenetic behind a shaky front as a rookie. Now he'll enter Year 2 with a new coach in Ben Johnson, who for years had been the NFL's most coveted assistant, thanks to his hand in the Detroit Lions' move from NFC North afterthought to ultra-aggressive Super Bowl contender. Williams should also have an upgraded front thanks to the maneuvering of general manager Ryan Poles, who this offseason added three new veteran starters along the line, including All-Pro Joe Thuney.

Just because Williams' offensive line looks different, with Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson also plugged in alongside Thuney, doesn't mean the Bears are without clear needs for the 2025 NFL Draft. A left tackle of the future could be a priority with Braxton Jones entering a contract year. A featured running back could help lessen D'Andre Swift's burden in the backfield. A third wide receiver would be nice opposite DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. And the defense could still use added reinforcements in the front seven.

The Bears signaled strong belief in their current defensive core by handing lucrative deals to returning veterans like T.J. Edwards, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson over the last two offseasons. Yet free agent addition Dayo Odeyingbo could use help as the running mate of Montez Sweat off the edge. And while Grady Jarrett is a notable name added to the middle of the defensive line, he's going on 32.

Exactly how might the Bears supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's on Chicago's plate in terms of draft ammunition and projected targets:

Chicago Bears team needs

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 7

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 10



2 No. 39 (from Panthers)



2 No. 41



3 No. 72



5 No. 148



7 No. 233 (from Bengals)



7 No. 240 (from Vikings)







Chicago Bears mock drafts, projections

Pete Prisco Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Josh Edwards Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall R.J. White Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M (via projected trade to No. 14)

