For the second time this year, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a quarterback change, benching Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell late in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Previously pulled late in the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, only to be reinstituted as the starter for the following game, Minshew's latest demotion occurred after his second interception against Denver, with Las Vegas trailing 20-10. His first pick of the day was returned 100 yards by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II for a touchdown.

Minshew went 12 of 17 for 137 yards before his benching. He entered the game completing a career-high 70.7% of his throws on the 2024 season, but threw just three touchdowns to three picks in a 2-2 start for the Raiders, who have been quite dependent on new coach Antonio Pierce's defense.

O'Connell previously started 10 games for the Raiders as a fourth-round rookie in 2023, going 5-5 with 12 touchdowns to seven picks. He competed with Minshew for Las Vegas' starting job this summer, only for Pierce to declare Minshew the winner halfway through the preseason.