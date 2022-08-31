Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that tight end Darren Waller will be returning to practice. McDaniels said he is "excited" to have Waller back on the field with the team.

"Darren's good, Darren's good to go. You'll see him today," McDaniels said via the Las Vegas Review-Journal when asked about Waller's hamstring injury and agent change. "I don't really know anything about that whole situation yet. He'll be out there today and we're excited about moving forward here with our whole group and trying to get guys in positions where we feel like they're going to be as we head into the opening week next week."

Darren Waller LV • TE • 83 TAR 93 REC 55 REC YDs 665 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Waller missed six practices due to a hamstring injury in mid-August, but after returning to the field for one day, hadn't been on the field due to an undisclosed reason. Last week, McDaniels chose not to make a prediction about Waller's availability for Week 1.

"He's doing everything he can to get out there as soon as he can be," McDaniels said. "I see him every day. He's in every meeting. He's doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible."

Waller has been looking for a new deal with the team and has made his intentions of getting paid more very clear. McDaniels did not comment on if the contract negotiations and returning to practice were related in any way.

The 29-year-old left Klutch Sports Group last week after less than a year with the agency. On Wednesday, he signed with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN.

"The hope is to get this deal done as soon as possible," Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that a deal is in the works that would make Waller the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The Raiders begin their season on the road Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller returning to practice is a good sign for the team that he could be ready to play in the regular season opener.