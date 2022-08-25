Waller (undisclosed), who didn't participate in joint practices with the Patriots this week, won't play in Friday's preseason finale versus New England, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic report.

After missing six practices due to a hamstring injury, the tight end returned to the field last Wednesday, but he has since missed the Raiders' past three sessions. While it's unclear if Waller had a setback with his hamstring, or is dealing with another issue, coach Josh McDaniels indicated this Wednesday that he's "not concerned" about Waller's status. While that sounds somewhat encouraging, McDaniels fell short of declaring that Waller will be available in Week 1. "He's doing everything he can to get out there as soon as he can be," McDaniels noted. "And I don't want to make a prediction on whether he will or won't be ready here in a few weeks. I see him every day. He's in every meeting. He's doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible." As long as Waller is sidelined, Foster Moreau is next in line for Las Vegas' TE reps.