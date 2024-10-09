The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be without Davante Adams for another week. The star wide receiver is expected to be out Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN, as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Adams hasn't played since requesting a trade from the Raiders, who are currently 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West. The injury has caused him to miss the last two games, against the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, and it's trending toward him missing a third.

We will learn more about his practice status when the report comes out Wednesday. He did not practice at all last week.

The trade request may be part of why he isn't playing, though he is listed as still having the hamstring injury.

The Pro Bowler would reportedly like to play for the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints, but the firing of Jets coach Robert Saleh and Saints quarterback Derek Carr's injury have reportedly put things on pause. Going to either team would reunite him with one of his former quarterbacks, either Aaron Rodgers, whom he was with in Green Bay, or Carr, whom he spent time with in Las Vegas and Fresno State.

Adams is expected to be traded before the Nov. 5 deadline.

In three games so far this year, he has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he finished with 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 31-year-old is in his third year with the Raiders, after spending the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.