We've reached the dawn of a new year in the NFL as the 2024 regular season begins on Thursday. While this does give every organization a clean slate, there are naturally some things that bleed over from the season prior.

As highlighted in the Netflix series "Receiver," which chronicled the 2023 campaign for various pass catchers, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams didn't appear too happy with his situation in Sin City. That has led to speculation about Adams' future with the Raiders and talk about whether or not he wants to remain with the franchise. The latest came from former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson, who said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" in late August that he doesn't think "he's really that happy there."

On Wednesday, leading into the Raiders' Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Adams himself pushed back on those claims.

"At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact," said Adams, via ESPN. "I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever. And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything."

Adams went on to say that the only person he shares his actual opinions with is his wife and added that "she ain't out there leaking anything, and dropping stuff like that in the media."

He also admitted that he nearly put out a video to dispute Jackson's claims, but didn't want to pay it more attention than it deserved.

"But in terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait," he added. "Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams got to say, and, you know, he's pissed off in Vegas. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now.

"I don't think that y'all standing in front of me [are] getting the vibe that I want to leave this place. And if you do, then you're just feeding into the bullshit that they're feeding you all out there. And that's not reality."

Adams is currently signed with the Raiders through the 2026 season.